What's New
-
Staff Story
Maine Photography Show calls for same
-
Staff Story
VoXX offers Music for the New Year
-
Staff Story
Flix to Combat Cabin Fever
-
Staff Story
Eagles soar past Lions in near close of 2016
-
Staff Story
Family music series in Lincolnville
-
Staff Story
DMR announces participants in shrimp sampling ...
News Brief
Weather Brief
A & E
Obituaries
-
Mary Schweikert noticeDec 28Mary Knapp Schweikert, 88, passed away Dec. 17, 2016. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 3 p.m. at Searsport Congregational...
-
Clair Behymer noticeDec 27Clair Earl Behymer, 86, of Belfast, passed away Dec. 23, 2016. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast.
-
Wilberta MitchellDec 23Wilberta Mitchell, 77, of Liberty, passed away Dec. 18, 2016, in Bangor. She was born in Benton, Aug. 6, 1939, to Wilbur and Velma (Preston) ...
-
Leonard Godet NoticeDec 22Leonard Godet, 81, of Stockton Springs passed away in Belfast on Dec. 21, 2016. Services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the ...
-
Jessie LandmesserDec 21Jessie Jeffers Landmesser of Searsport, wife of the late Dr. Charles M. Landmesser, passed away Dec. 19, 2016, at the age of 99. She was born Aug. ...
-
James CushmanDec 27James Allen Cushman, 66, of Camden, Tenn., passed away at Jackson Madison County General Hospital with his loving family at his side Sunday, Dec. ...
-
Leroy Trull noticeDec 26Leroy D. Trull, 79, of Unity, passed away Dec. 23, 2016, in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast.
-
Jay StagerDec 23Jay Rittle Stager passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Dec. 14, 2016, in Inverness, Fla., leaving his beloved wife and partner, Devora. Their...
-
David RickerDec 22David Leroy Ricker, 59, of Jackson passed away surrounded by loved ones Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. He attended Mount View High School, where he ...
-
Robert PageDec 20Robert Hugh "Bob" Page, 86, of Athens, Ga., passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. A native of Tewksbury, Mass., Mr. Page retired from the United ...
Sports
VStv Sports fix