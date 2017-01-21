What's New
Envision a summer chamber adventure
Maine Dermatology to hold 4th annual free ...
Waterfall Arts shows ‘In House'
Dragons dominate previously-unbeaten Lynx, ...
‘Rotten’ to the comedy core
Draft & Draw returns
Obituaries
Shirley PorterJan 20The Lord took another angel home Jan. 14, 2017. Shirley M. Porter, 75, of Belfast, passed away peacefully at home. She was holding the hands of ...
Margaret YouskoJan 20Margaret L. Yousko, age 93, passed away Jan. 19, 2017, in Belfast, Maine, after a brief illness. Margaret was born April 8, 1923, to Vito and ...
Linda Peace noticeJan 18Linda C. Peace, 70, of Swanville, passed away in Belfast Jan. 7, 2017. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., ...
Grace BagleyJan 17Grace Lenentine Bagley, 96, of Hampden, formerly of Troy, died Jan. 14, 2017, of complications from pneumonia. All of her immediate family was ...
Agnes K. MarchJan 16Agnes Kent Webber March, 76, died peacefully at home Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Born in Rockland Sept. 16, 1940, she was the daughter of Dr. James ...
Albert VerdosciJan 20Albert M. Verdosci, 77, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully Jan. 18, 2017, surrounded by family. He was born Aug. ...
Joyce CurtisJan 19Surrounded by loving family, Joyce (Merrithew) Curtis died at her home Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at the age of 92. She was born March 27, 1924, in ...
Wendell Glidden noticeJan 17Wendell H. Glidden, 89, of Waldo, passed away in Searsport on Jan. 16, 2017. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo ...
Marilyn SpauldingJan 16Marilyn J. (Quimby) Spaulding, 78, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born Dec. ...
Jennie NordbergJan 13Jennie Lou Dilling Nordberg, 87, of Belfast passed away Jan. 11, 2017, after a brief illness. She had been a resident of Harbor Hill Facility in ...
Kobe MoultonJan 17Kristi and Jason Moulton are proud to announce the birth of their son Kobe Walter Moulton, who was born Jan. 2, 2017, at 1:05 a.m. at Waldo County ...
Malachi CalderwoodJan 17Malachi John Kenney Calderwood was born Jan. 11, 2017, at 3:52 p.m. to Shannon Kenney-Calderwood and Matthew Calderwood of Union. He weighed 5 ...
Jennifer Rock & Alex ChinnJan 17E. Carolyn Zachary and David S. Dancy of Belfast announce the engagement of her daughter, Jennifer Suzanne Rock, to Alexander Todd Chinn, son of ...
