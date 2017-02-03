What's New
New classes, workshops at Waterfall Arts
Midcoast students in Poetry Out Loud regional
Strong second half, clutch free throws lift ...
Mustang, Lion boys, Viking girls secure Feb. ...
Braiding rugs, stories and love in Liberty
Herbig cosponsors bill to fund midwife ...
News Brief
Weather Brief
A & E
Obituaries
Barbara GrenierFeb 03Barbara Grenier passed away unexpectedly Jan. 24, 2017, at her son's home in Sarasota Fla. Born in Winstead, Conn., Jan. 6, 1934, to Ewald and ...
Maria Borden noticeFeb 02Maria Borden passed away peacefully Jan. 30, 2017, surrounded by her three daughters. She was born Dec. 22, 1936, in Chicago to John and Frances ...
Gwenyth SkarrenJan 30On a rose-colored dawn in December our beloved Mimi departed this earth, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Greenfield, Mass., ...
Everett YoungJan 30Everett M. "Pete" Young, 93, of Swanville passed away Jan. 24, 2017, in Belfast. Pete was born in Belfast to Charles H (Hick) and Dora (Flanders) ...
James WatermanJan 27James A. Waterman Sr., 92, of Knox passed away at Maine General Hospital in Augusta on Jan. 25, 2017. James was born in Belfast on Jan. 10, 1925; ...
Gerard LeeFeb 02Gerard Patrick Lee, 69, of Mission Hill and Brookline, Mass., died on the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Belfast. Born Jan. 17, 1948, in ...
Rena LittlefieldJan 31Rena C. Littlefield, 88, passed away Jan. 27, 2017, at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast. Born in Exeter to the late Leon and Ferne Crosby, ...
Katherine Trull-MartinJan 30Katherine Trull-Martin, 60, of Morrill passed comfortably Jan. 15, 2017. Her legacy is not one that could be easily captured or described, as she ...
James DeGraffJan 27James L. DeGraff, “Jim,” died Jan. 26, 2017, at home in Belfast after an 11-year battle against cancer. He was born the son of Laurence and ...
Madaline BellowsJan 26Madaline Myra Nutter Bellows, 93, passed away Jan. 11, 2017. She was born July 5, 1923, in Exeter, Maine, to Harold Franklin Nutter and Pearl ...
Sports
VStv Sports fix