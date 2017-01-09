What's New
-
Staff Story
Carmel man allegedly punches, clubs victim
-
Obituary
Zelma Huntoon
-
Staff Story
Protection order violation, pills land ...
-
Staff Story
Small school playoffs in full swing, large ...
-
Staff Story
As usual, Belfast athletes excel at Bowdoin ...
-
Staff Story
Plan for cabins near Unity Pond raises zoning ...
News Brief
Weather Brief
A & E
Obituaries
-
Zelma HuntoonJan 09Zelma McCormick Huntoon, 87, of Bayside (Northport) passed away peacefully Jan. 5, 2017, with her loving husband Jo by her side. Zelma is survived ...
-
Kenneth 'Kal' IhnkenJan 03Kenneth Albert “Kal” Ihnken was born April 13, 1995, in Staten Island, N.Y. His family moved upstate to Wallkill, N.Y., in 1996 and in 2005 made ...
-
Mary SchweikertJan 02Mary Knapp Schweikert, 88 of Searsport, passed away peacefully, in her home, Dec. 17, 2016. Born in Tuxedo, N.Y., Mary attended Edgewood Park ...
-
Mary Schweikert noticeDec 28Mary Knapp Schweikert, 88, passed away Dec. 17, 2016. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 3 p.m. at Searsport Congregational...
-
Clair Behymer noticeDec 27Clair Earl Behymer, 86, of Belfast, passed away Dec. 23, 2016. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast.
-
Floyd WattsJan 03Floyd Gordon Watts of Liberty left this earthly existence just in time to avoid making or breaking any New Year’s resolutions. He was in his own ...
-
Julie TuftsJan 02Julie Marie Tufts, 53, of Frankfort, passed away Jan. 1, 2017. Julie was born in Belfast on Jan. 3, 1963, to the late Robert and Judy (Kingsbury) ...
-
LeRoy TrullJan 02LeRoy Dana Trull, 79, passed away and took his last ride home Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. He was at peace with his family by his side and his beloved ...
-
James CushmanDec 27James Allen Cushman, 66, of Camden, Tenn., passed away at Jackson Madison County General Hospital with his loving family at his side Sunday, Dec. ...
-
Jay StagerDec 23Jay Rittle Stager passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Dec. 14, 2016, in Inverness, Fla., leaving his beloved wife and partner, Devora. Their...
Sports
VStv Sports fix