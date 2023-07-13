We all find something like the following on our seed packages: Plant when soil has warmed to 70 degrees and then plant every two weeks throughout the season for continuous supply.”
Sounds nice, doesn’t it? But how many take the suggestion to heart? I’d bet hardly anyone.
The practice of planting at intervals throughout the season is called “succession planting, and it has considerable merit. Except for lettuce, which matures so quickly that it lends itself to several plantings throughout the season, the only times I have engaged in succession planting was when my seed rotted in the ground during cold, wet springs and summers, such as the present one.
That river of air above us, the jet stream, is very often not our friend, especially when it dips down and holds the northeast in thrall to below-average temperatures and steady strings of rainy weather. In fact, this seems like one of those years. Instead of being knee-high by forth of July, my corn is calf-high. And so it goes.
In fact, soil temperatures have remained so consistently cool this year that early spring crops would probably do well if planted now. Lettuce, radishes and even spinach like the cool temperatures of spring. Well, that’s exactly what we have right now. Unless the jet stream performs some hoped-for acrobatics, it doesn’t appear as if there is any permanent relief in sight.
Of course, the jet stream may well do just that, which is what we all hope for. In that case, it’s not too late to salvage the summer and our gardens along with it. In fact, I just heard a tale of a Frankfort man who always waited until the Fourth of July to set out his tomato plants. I’m told they always caught up and in the end, he had as many tomatoes as anyone. So all is not lost.
It was lost, though, back in 2009, when all my crops failed due to steady cold and rain. Were it not for wild, edible plants (hated “weeds”), I would have had no fresh produce at all.
Follow the instructions
But back to succession planting by design. This year it occurred to me while planting my various species of green and wax beans to read the full instructions on the packets. The idea of planting a second crop two weeks after the first made sense, so I tried it. But inclement weather intervened and I didn’t get my second rows in until three weeks had passed. Beans are temperature and moisture-sensitive and it is unwise to plant in cold, wet soil.
Anyway, my first planting has grown to a size that I should be harvesting beans by month’s end. Meanwhile, the second crop has germinated and it will be interesting to see if the second crop remains three weeks behind the first or, as in the case of the man’s late-planted tomatoes, they eventually catch up to the first planting.
Three weeks between plantings should ensure that the two will remain separated by at least enough time to make it all worthwhile. At least that remains my hope.
Late basil
Having barely gotten my new raised bed filled with soil, I am anxious to plant basil in it. It’s late, but basil, being a warm-weather crop, needs warm soil and warm conditions. I’m in hopes that once planted, conditions will finally come around to what we expect in summer: warm and comfy.
Perhaps you are an old hand at succession planting. But if you are not, it might be worth your time to consider it. Happy gardening.
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.