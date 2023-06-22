Arts & Culture

Danielle Colby and Mike Wolf from “American Pickers.”
MIDCOAST — The American Pickers are excited to return to Maine! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in August 2023.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.

Mike Wolf from “American Pickers.”