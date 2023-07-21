Books

Postmark Poetry.jpg

MAINE — The Maine Postmark Poetry Contest, a statewide competition, is happening again this year in conjunction with the 18th annual Belfast Poetry Festival, to be held the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 14. Maine residents and everyone with access to a Maine post office or mailbox this summer are invited to enter. Residents and visitors to our great state are all welcome: the only rule is that all entries must bear a Maine postmark.

Poems entered into the Maine Postmark Poetry Contest must be original and previously unpublished.