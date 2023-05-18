UNITY — Unity Public Library, 38 School St., will host Abdi Nor Iftin, the bestselling and award-winning author of "Call Me American" (Penguin Random House, 2018) for a reading and book chat Saturday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. The author will read selections from the young adult adaptation of his memoir, which "follows one boy’s journey into young adulthood, against the backdrop of civil war and his ultimate immigration to America in search of a better life."
Born in Mogadishu to nomadic parents, Abdi survived famine, war and child soldiering. He taught himself English by watching American action films available to him, earning himself the nickname "Abdi American." Through guerrilla journalism, Abdi dispatched stories about his life to Messages from Mogadishu on American Public Media. His stories were later picked up by journalists worldwide, including "This American Life"'s 2015 public radio program and podcast "Abdi and the Golden Ticket."
The book reading will be followed by a book chat with the audience, facilitated by library board member Lucky Platt. The event is open to all ages, and is especially designed for middle grade and young adult readers and their families.
Abdi’s visit is part of a Unity Public Library year-round public event series dedicated to bringing renowned storytellers and creators of children’s literature to this rural central Maine community. The event is funded in part by a project grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.