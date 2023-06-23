Books

Left Bank_Chloe O. Davis.jpg

Chloe O. Davis

 Photo by Dan Niver
Left Bank_Queens' English cover.jpg

BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet Chloe O. Davis, a Broadway dancer, actor, choreographer and author of "The Queens’ English" Tuesday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m. "The Queens’ English" is a landmark reference guide to the LGBTQIA+ community’s contributions to the English language — an inclusive, playfully illustrated glossary featuring more than 800 terms and phrases created by and for queer culture.

The book comprises a guide to modern gay slang, queer theory terms, and playful colloquialisms. It provides an in-depth look at queer language, from terms influenced by celebrated lesbian poet Sappho to New York’s underground queer ball culture in the 1980s to today’s celebration of "RuPaul’s Drag Race." "The Queens’ English" is supported by full-color illustrations and photography throughout, as well as real-life usage examples for those who don’t quite know how to use "kiki," "polysexual" or "transmasculine" in a sentence. A series of educational lessons highlights key people and events that shaped queer language — readers will learn the linguistic importance of pronouns, gender identity, Stonewall, the Harlem Renaissance, and more.