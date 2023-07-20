Books

Alex Prud'homme.jpg

Alex Prud'homme

BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet internationally acclaimed author and freelance journalist Alex Prud’homme at a free talk and signing Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. Prud’homme will share with the audience behind-the-scenes stories of his most recent book, "Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House," along with tales of his lifelong relationship and work with his great aunt, the beloved chef Julia Child. (Julia’s husband, Paul Child, was the twin brother of Prud’homme’s grandfather.)

Prud’homme has led a fascinating and varied career. One of the earliest (1988) journalism pieces he wrote was a piece for The New Yorker about an irascible soup maven, later made famous by Seinfield’s “Soup Nazi” episode. In the 1990s he covered national affairs for Time and later covered Martha Stewart’s trial on insider trading for television news shows.