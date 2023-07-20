BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet internationally acclaimed author and freelance journalist Alex Prud’homme at a free talk and signing Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. Prud’homme will share with the audience behind-the-scenes stories of his most recent book, "Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House," along with tales of his lifelong relationship and work with his great aunt, the beloved chef Julia Child. (Julia’s husband, Paul Child, was the twin brother of Prud’homme’s grandfather.)
Prud’homme has led a fascinating and varied career. One of the earliest (1988) journalism pieces he wrote was a piece for The New Yorker about an irascible soup maven, later made famous by Seinfield’s “Soup Nazi” episode. In the 1990s he covered national affairs for Time and later covered Martha Stewart’s trial on insider trading for television news shows.
In 2004, Prud’homme helped Julia Child write her memoir, "My Life in France," her story of her “favorite years” (1948-1954) when she and her husband, Paul, lived in Paris and Marseille. The two worked together for eight months, until Child died in her sleep two days shy of her 92nd birthday. Prud’homme spent another year finishing the book and, in 2009, it inspired Nora Ephron’s film “Julie & Julia,” which starred Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Amy Adams. He consulted on the script, coached Tucci on playing Paul Child, and played an extra in the film. The book reached #1 on the New York Times best-seller list.
A decade later, Prud’homme uncovered “a hidden history” of Child in midlife and, inspired by her self-reinvention, wrote "The French Chef in America: Julia Child’s Second Act." In 2017, he wrote the text for "France is a Feast: Paul and Julia Child’s Photographic Journey," a book of Paul Child’s photographs taken in France from 1948 to 1954.
Earlier this year, Prud’homme celebrated the release of "Dinner with the President," which traces the central role food has played in American political history, from Washington starving at Valley Forge to FDR’s terrapin soup, Reagan’s jellybeans, and Trump’s burgers. Prud’homme studies the tastes of 26 American presidents — what they ate, why they ate it, how their meals were prepared, and the ways in which their administrations’ food policies affected people around the word. Prud’homme will discuss the culinary legacies of several presidents, how their tastes influenced world affairs, and quirky, little-known stories about presidential food likes and dislikes. "Dinner with the President" includes 16 pages of color illustrations and 10 presidential recipes including Lincoln’s Gingerbread Men, Taft’s Mussel Soup, and FDR’s Reverse Martini.