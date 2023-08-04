SEARSPORT — Anodyne Book Shop, 33 East Main St., continues its Summer Wine and Sign Series with Searsport author Patsy Baldus and Bath novelist Irene M. Drago Friday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Baldus will read from her new memoir, "Love, Lutefisk, and Lemon Zest Sneakers," and Drago will share "Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers" and two other works of historical fiction. The readings will be followed by a Q&A and book signing.
What do yellow sneakers, a gecko, a visit to the vet’s, and a memorable seven-course Swedish meal all have in common? Why, calamity, of course! Romp through these humorous and sometimes poignant adventures in Baldus’ new memoir, published by Maine Authors Publishing. This book is a celebration of the joys and comedic pitfalls of everyday experiences, including vacations, family pets, moving and dealing with the neighborhood kids. Baldus has spent most of her life enjoying the beautiful surroundings of her beloved Maine. Her zest for life continues even after retiring from 33 years of teaching. In her spare time, she loves to dance to the beat of most any music.
Drago’s newest historical novel reflects the resolute heart of a seafaring family. Orphaned by the Civil War, Vinnie finds a home in Thomaston, Maine, and grows up with a view of the Georges River, busy shipyards, and the forbidding wall of a prison. In 1865, on the verge of turning 13, she meets the son of a shipbuilder, two young sailors, and the raven-haired daughter of a ship carver. For the next 60 years, their lives remain entwined through joy and sorrow as schooners replace square rigs, German U-boats appear off the coast, horse-drawn carriages give way to automobiles, and airplanes take flight. "Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers" pulls the thread of love, not war, through history, replenishing readers' souls. Drago grew up in a Navy family. Before moving to Maine, she worked for the Defense Department as a Russian analyst, earned a master's degree in Spanish language and literature, and taught at the high school and college level. In the summer, she and her husband enjoy piloting their boat around Casco Bay with their children and grandchildren.
Wine, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be served, and books will be available for purchase at the event. Seating is limited; please call 548-4212 or email elly@anodynebookshop.com to reserve a seat.