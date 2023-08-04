Books

Patsy Baldus and Irene Drago.
SEARSPORT — Anodyne Book Shop, 33 East Main St., continues its Summer Wine and Sign Series with Searsport author Patsy Baldus and Bath novelist Irene M. Drago Friday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Baldus will read from her new memoir, "Love, Lutefisk, and Lemon Zest Sneakers," and Drago will share "Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers" and two other works of historical fiction. The readings will be followed by a Q&A and book signing.