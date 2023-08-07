Books

Caitlin Shetterly
BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet Maine author Caitlin Shetterly at a free talk and book signing Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m. Shetterly is celebrating the recent release of "Pete and Alice in Maine," of which internationally acclaimed author Christina Baker Kline writes, "[This] is a tender, big-hearted, clear-eyed portrait of a marriage, and a family, in crisis — Shetterly gets to the heart of what it means to be family."

Recommended by "Good Morning America" for summer reading, the New York Times writes that "Shetterly’s debut achieves a subtle grace, a quality of light and shadow worthy of a Bergman film."