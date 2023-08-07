BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet Maine author Caitlin Shetterly at a free talk and book signing Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m. Shetterly is celebrating the recent release of "Pete and Alice in Maine," of which internationally acclaimed author Christina Baker Kline writes, "[This] is a tender, big-hearted, clear-eyed portrait of a marriage, and a family, in crisis — Shetterly gets to the heart of what it means to be family."
Recommended by "Good Morning America" for summer reading, the New York Times writes that "Shetterly’s debut achieves a subtle grace, a quality of light and shadow worthy of a Bergman film."
In a recent interview with Scott Simon on "Weekend Edition," Shetterly explains that the character of Alice came to her in April 2020 when she was standing in front of her refrigerator. "Alice’s voice came to me and the entire first page of the book downloaded into my head. I trundled upstairs in the dark and went into my office and sat down with a pad of paper and just wrote down everything that Alice said. And then I woke up the next morning, and she was in my head telling me the next page."
The story that evolved from this "refrigerator moment" is one that takes place in the first weeks of the pandemic when Pete and Alice flee their home in Manhattan with their young daughters, Sophie and Iris. They are headed to their unheated second home in Maine, only to find that everyone in their town suspects they are carrying COVID from the city. Two big trees on their property are immediately chopped down across their driveway to prevent them from leaving their property. The fallen limbs come with a note: "Go back to New York. You’re not welcome here. This is our home. Don’t make us sick."
At its heart though, "Pete and Alice in Maine" is a story about a troubled marriage, forgiveness, parenthood and self-doubt. It is about a woman who feels lost in every facet of her life, and how she comes to grips with that reality. It is a tender, powerful and beautifully written debut novel.
Shetterly is the author of "Modified: GMOs and the Threat to Our Food, Our Land, Our Future" and a memoir, "Made for You and Me: Going West, Going Broke, Finding Home." Her work has been featured in the New York Times, Orion, Elle, Self and on Oprah.com, as well as “This American Life.” She is an editor at large for Frenchly, a French arts and culture online news magazine, for which she writes the popular Le Weekend newsletter. A Maine native, she graduated from Brown University and lives in Maine with her two sons and husband.
Seating for this event is first-come, first-served. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling 338-9009 or emailing info@leftbankbookshop.com. Ample free parking is available in front of the shop and in an adjacent city parking lot.