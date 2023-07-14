Books

Shannon Bowring

 Melissa J Albert
BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet author Shannon Bowring who will discuss her debut novel, "The Road to Dalton," Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. Set in Maine’s Aroostook County, where Bowring was born, "The Road to Dalton" is a captivating series of linked stories featuring multiple characters whose lives intersect with each other in the small fictional town of Dalton (pop. 1,300), which is its own distinct and influential character in the novel.

Bowring set her novel in 1990 in part so her characters were not encumbered by cell phones and omnipresent social media. The story follows multiple characters as they go about the daily highs and lows of living in a small-bordering-on-tiny town. Bowring points out that “the town doctor is married to the library director, who is best friends (or maybe something more) with the mother of the rookie cop whose wife is silently suffering from postpartum depression.”