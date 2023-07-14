BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet author Shannon Bowring who will discuss her debut novel, "The Road to Dalton," Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. Set in Maine’s Aroostook County, where Bowring was born, "The Road to Dalton" is a captivating series of linked stories featuring multiple characters whose lives intersect with each other in the small fictional town of Dalton (pop. 1,300), which is its own distinct and influential character in the novel.
Bowring set her novel in 1990 in part so her characters were not encumbered by cell phones and omnipresent social media. The story follows multiple characters as they go about the daily highs and lows of living in a small-bordering-on-tiny town. Bowring points out that “the town doctor is married to the library director, who is best friends (or maybe something more) with the mother of the rookie cop whose wife is silently suffering from postpartum depression.”
Although everyone in Dalton is related, whether by blood or experience, each is a unique individual with a relationship to the town. No character’s story is his or hers alone. When tragedy strikes one family about midway through the book, no character is unaffected. The community is left reeling and private lives become public. Bowring navigates this complex sea of emotions with grace, wisdom and intellect.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo writes that this "is the kind of book that too often flies under the literary radar these days: measured, wise, beautiful." Bowring’s understated writing is "an immersive and insightful novel, a real gem," according to a recent WordPress online review.
Bowring has been nominated for a Pushcart and a Best of the Net award. Her work has appeared in numerous journals including Best Small Fictions (2021). She holds a master's degree from Stonecoast (University of Southern Maine), where she served as editor-in-chief for the Stonecoast Review, and is a contributing editor for Aspiring Author, a site offering business advice to writers in all stages of their careers.