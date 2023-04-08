Books

John Freeman_Author Pic.jpg

John Freeman
Wind, Trees_Book Cover.jpg

BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet John Freeman, founder of Freeman’s, the literary annual of new writing, and executive editor at Alfred A. Knopf, Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m.

Freeman is also the former editor of Granta, co-founder of LitHub, and one-time president of the National Book Critics Circle. His work has been translated into more than 20 languages and has appeared in 200-plus publications including The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The Paris Review and The Nation. This event celebrates his most recent (2022) publication, "Wind, Trees," a collection of poetry that presents a meditation on power and loss, change and adaptation.