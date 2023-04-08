BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet John Freeman, founder of Freeman’s, the literary annual of new writing, and executive editor at Alfred A. Knopf, Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m.
Freeman is also the former editor of Granta, co-founder of LitHub, and one-time president of the National Book Critics Circle. His work has been translated into more than 20 languages and has appeared in 200-plus publications including The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The Paris Review and The Nation. This event celebrates his most recent (2022) publication, "Wind, Trees," a collection of poetry that presents a meditation on power and loss, change and adaptation.
Freeman’s body of work includes several poetry collections and anthologies, among them "Tales of Two Americas," a volume on inequality in America; "Tales of Two Planets," which examines the climate crisis; and "There’s a Revolution Outside, My Love," coedited by former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith. He was the editor of "The Penguin Book of the Modern American Short Story" (2022), featuring writers as diverse as Ursula K. Le Guin, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lauren Groff, Stephen King, Tobias Wolff, George Saunders and Lydia Davis.
Freeman launched his eponymous biannual magazine in 2015 with the aim of bringing together the best of new fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Each issue focuses on a single theme — e.g., Arrival, Family, Home, Power, Animals. Today, Freeman’s continues to push boundaries in diversity and scope, with stunning new pieces from emerging writers and literary luminaries alike.
Seating is limited for this free talk, and reservations are strongly recommended; call 338-9009 or email info@leftbankbookshop.com.