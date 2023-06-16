Books

Paul Doiron
BELFAST — Paul Doiron, internationally acclaimed author of the hugely popular Mike Bowditch series of mysteries set in Maine, will be at Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., Tuesday, June 27, from noon to 2 p.m. to celebrate that day’s release of "Dead Man’s Wake," his 14th book in the series. No reservations are required for this event — Doiron will be at the shop’s center table to meet and greet his fans and sign copies of all his books.

On the evening of their engagement party, Maine Game Warden Investigator Mike Bowditch and Stacey Stevens witness what seems to be a hit-and-run speedboat crash on a darkened lake. When they arrive at the scene, their spotlight reveals a gruesome sight — a severed arm floating just beneath the surface. As day breaks, the warden dive team recovers not one but two naked corpses — a dismembered man and the married woman with whom he was having an affair. Mike begins to suspect the swimmers' deaths were not a senseless accident but a coldly calculated murder.