BELFAST — Paul Doiron, internationally acclaimed author of the hugely popular Mike Bowditch series of mysteries set in Maine, will be at Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., Tuesday, June 27, from noon to 2 p.m. to celebrate that day’s release of "Dead Man’s Wake," his 14th book in the series. No reservations are required for this event — Doiron will be at the shop’s center table to meet and greet his fans and sign copies of all his books.
On the evening of their engagement party, Maine Game Warden Investigator Mike Bowditch and Stacey Stevens witness what seems to be a hit-and-run speedboat crash on a darkened lake. When they arrive at the scene, their spotlight reveals a gruesome sight — a severed arm floating just beneath the surface. As day breaks, the warden dive team recovers not one but two naked corpses — a dismembered man and the married woman with whom he was having an affair. Mike begins to suspect the swimmers' deaths were not a senseless accident but a coldly calculated murder.
Mike starts to sense the involvement of a trained marksman, smarter and more dangerous than any enemy he has ever faced before. As Mike and Stacey get closer to identifying the killer, their own lives are suddenly on the line as they confront a lethal killer who plans to silence them forever. The finale is a tour de force of drama and suspense.
Doiron began his series with the 2010 release of "The Poacher’s Son," in which readers met Bowditch for the first time. His books have been translated into 10 languages and received numerous prestigious regional and national awards, including three Maine Literary Awards. Doiron was the editor-in-chief of Down East Magazine from 2005 to 2013 before stepping down to write full time. He is a native of Maine, graduated with a degree in English from Yale University, and holds a master's in creative writing from Emerson College. He is a former member of the Maine Arts Commission and a current member of the Maine Humanities Council. He is also a Registered Maine Guide specializing in fly-fishing.
The public is invited to this free event. Again, although no reservations are necessary, it’s strongly recommended that you order copies of "Dead Man’s Wake" in advance by calling the shop at 338-9009 or emailing info@leftbankbookshop.com. Copies of all of Doiron’s books will be available for purchase.