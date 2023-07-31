Books

Terry Martin

 Courtesy of Islandport Press
SEARSPORT — Anodyne Book Shop, 33 East Main St., continues its Summer Wine and Sign Series with Maine author Terry Martin, who will read from her new memoir, "And Poison Fell From the Sky," Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. The reading will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be served, and books will be available for purchase at the event. Seating is limited; please call 548-4212 or email elly@anodynebookshop.com to reserve a seat.

In her new memoir published by Islandport Press, Marie Thérèse “Terry” Martin recounts the decades-long battle she and her husband waged against pollution from her hometown paper mill — pollution that she believes is responsible for the soaring cancer rates that have devastated families in the Rumford area for years.