SEARSPORT — Anodyne Book Shop, 33 East Main St., continues its Summer Wine and Sign Series with Maine author Terry Martin, who will read from her new memoir, "And Poison Fell From the Sky," Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. The reading will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be served, and books will be available for purchase at the event. Seating is limited; please call 548-4212 or email elly@anodynebookshop.com to reserve a seat.
In her new memoir published by Islandport Press, Marie Thérèse “Terry” Martin recounts the decades-long battle she and her husband waged against pollution from her hometown paper mill — pollution that she believes is responsible for the soaring cancer rates that have devastated families in the Rumford area for years.
Martin spent much of her adult life not only battling the mill but dealing privately with the emotional issues caused by domestic abuse. Martin and her husband, Edward “Doc” Martin, a complex local doctor who led the fight against the mill, came to believe the mill’s pollution was devastating their hometown as Doc treated an increasing number of cancer patients in his practice. Years later the duo would be main characters in “Mill Town,” the bestselling book by Kerri Arsenault. "While Terry tells me she is proud of my tenacity, without her I wouldn't have had the courage to write what I did," Arsenault writes in the book’s foreword. "Terry’s wisdom, compassion, and fortitude are evident in every word she writes."
Martin, a registered nurse, grew up in the shadow of the Rumford paper mill. After attending local schools, she spent two years at a Massachusetts convent preparing to become a nun. After leaving the convent as an 18-year-old, she became a nurse and worked for years at the local hospital and helped at her husband’s local practice. She is now retired and lives in Hartford. She has three children and several grandchildren.