BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet Sy Montgomery, New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award finalist, Saturday, July 15, for a talk beginning at noon. She will sign books afterward.
Montgomery is the author of more than 30 books, including "The Soul of an Octopus," "The Hawk's Way," "The Hummingbirds' Gift" and the beloved international bestseller "Good Good Pig," her memoir of life with her pig, Christopher Hogwood. She will be joined by artist Matt Patterson who created the illustrations for her latest work, "The Book of Turtles," an ode to some of the most diverse, fascinating and beloved species on the planet. Patterson’s dazzling illustrations combined with Montgomery’s emotionally engaging, fact-filled text has yielded a picture book that speaks to the wisdom of these long-lived animals. The clear, simple language is easy enough for kids to read, but the surprising information and classy art appeals to readers of all ages.
While researching articles, films, and her 34 books for adults and children, Montgomery has been chased by an angry silverback gorilla in Rwanda, hunted by a tiger in India, and swum with piranhas, electric eels, and pink dolphins in the Amazon. For "The Soul of an Octopus" (a National Book Award finalist) she befriended octopuses at the New England aquarium and scuba dived and snorkeled with wild octopuses in Mexico and French Polynesia. Her books have won countless awards and her work with man-eating tigers, the subject of her book "Spell of the Tiger," was made into a National Geographic television documentary she scripted and narrated.
Montgomery has been hailed "equal parts poet and scientist" by The New York Times and "part Indiana Jones and part Emily Dickinson" by The Boston Globe. She has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning, is a regular guest on Boston Public Radio’s "The Afternoon Zoo," and is a book reviewer for The New York Times and The American Scholar.
Illustrator Matt Patterson has loved wildlife and art since he was child. Today, Patterson is a professional artist who holds a degree from the Art Institute of Boston in illustration and has twice received the Roger Tory Peterson Wild American Art Award. His work has been featured in Yankee Magazine, Fine Art Connoisseur and other publications. He is a signature member of Artists for Conservation and often creates artwork to donate proceeds from its sale for conservation.