Author Sy Montgomery, right, and illustrator Matt Patterson with a turtle.

BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet Sy Montgomery, New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award finalist, Saturday, July 15, for a talk beginning at noon. She will sign books afterward.

Montgomery is the author of more than 30 books, including "The Soul of an Octopus," "The Hawk's Way," "The Hummingbirds' Gift" and the beloved international bestseller "Good Good Pig," her memoir of life with her pig, Christopher Hogwood. She will be joined by artist Matt Patterson who created the illustrations for her latest work, "The Book of Turtles," an ode to some of the most diverse, fascinating and beloved species on the planet. Patterson’s dazzling illustrations combined with Montgomery’s emotionally engaging, fact-filled text has yielded a picture book that speaks to the wisdom of these long-lived animals. The clear, simple language is easy enough for kids to read, but the surprising information and classy art appeals to readers of all ages.