BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet Ellyn Gaydos, author of "Pig Years," which has been called a “stellar debut memoir,” at a talk and book signing Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. Gaydos was born and raised in Vermont and, although not from a farming family, she was drawn to the “gentle bovines with big wet brown eyes” and started working on beef and vegetable farms when she was 18.
"Pig Years" tells the story of Gaydos’ life as an itinerant farmer in upstate New York and Vermont, where she lived hand to mouth but in love with the land and its creatures. Gaydos gives over to cycles bigger than herself — yearning to be a mother she recognizes too, how new life is mirrored in everything that surrounds her: livestock, full moons, acres of green that seem to blossom overnight. But there’s tragedy on the farms as well: fields gone barren and animals meeting their end too soon, seasonal hands ground down by the hard work. Gaydos draws the reader into a violent and gorgeous world where pigs are star-bright symbols of hope and beauty surfaces in the furrows, the sow, even in the slaughter.
Gaydos’ lyrical prose has been compared to the agrarian writing of Annie Dillard and Wendell Berry. Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Russo says of "Pig Years" that it reflects the “rhythms of nature of life itself and, yes, death, too. No wonder the book, with its slow burn of uncomfortable facts and sober truth, burrows under the reader’s skin.” And Anthony Doerr, author of the international best-seller "All the Light We Cannot See," calls the book “a startling testimony to the glories and sorrows of raising and harvesting plants and animals.”
Seating for this event is first-come, first-served. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling 338-9009 or emailing info@leftbankbookshop.com.