BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., hosts a talk and book signing by Melanie Brooks, author of the just-released memoir "A Hard Silence: One Daughter Remaps Family, Grief, and Faith When HIV/AIDS Changes it All," Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. Brooks’ earlier memoir, "Writing Hard Stories: Celebrated Memoirists Who Shaped Art from Trauma," was a compilation of interviews she conducted with writers — including Mark Doty, Abigail Thomas, Richard Blanco, Andre Dubus III and many others — about how they turned personal tragedies into compelling stories.

"A Hard Silence" is an intimate glimpse into Brooks’ memories of coping with the tragedy of her father’s death from having received contaminated blood in 1985 during open-heart surgery. At that time, public perception of HIV/AIDS was widely misunderstood and shaped by fear, prejudice and homophobia. Afraid of this stigma and wanting to protect his family, Brooks’ father, a renowned Canadian surgeon, decided to keep his illness a secret — a secret they’d all have to keep for the 10 years before his death, when Brooks was 23. Living in the shadow of AIDS for a decade, Brooks carried the weight of the uncertain trajectory of her father’s health and the heartbreaking anticipation of impending loss silently and alone. It became a way of life.