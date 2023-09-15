Books

Sy Montgomery, Matt & turtle.jpg

Author Sy Montgomery, right, and artist Matt Patterson with a turtle rescue.
Of Time and Turtles cover.jpg

BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet acclaimed naturalist Sy Montgomery, New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award Finalist, and wildlife artist Matt Patterson Thursday, Sept. 28, for a talk and book signing at the shop beginning at 7 p.m. Montgomery and Patterson will be celebrating their just-released book, "Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell," a moving account of their work with the Turtle Rescue League of Southbridge, Mass.

At the wildlife center, Montgomery and Patterson encounter hundreds of turtles recovering from injury and illness. Endangered by cars and highways, pollution and poachers, these turtles — with wounds so severe that even veterinarians would have dismissed them as fatal — are given a second chance at life. The league's founders live by one motto: never give up on a turtle. But why turtles? What is it about them that inspires such devotion? Montgomery turns to these little understood yet endlessly surprising creatures to probe the eternal question: How can we make peace with our time?