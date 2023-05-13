Books

Linda Holmes

Linda Holmes

 Photo by Tim Coburn

BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet Linda Holmes, the multitalented NPR writer, critic, podcaster and two-time author Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. At NPR, Holmes hosts the daily roundtable podcast “Pop Culture Happy Hour” that comments on movies, television, music, books, video games and more.

She now has two novels to her credit, both of which take place in Midcoast Maine where Holmes’ family used to vacation. “It’s a place I really love,” Holmes said. “It’s very special to me, and every time I’ve been back I’ve thought about setting a story in and around the towns that dot the coast.”