BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet Linda Holmes, the multitalented NPR writer, critic, podcaster and two-time author Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. At NPR, Holmes hosts the daily roundtable podcast “Pop Culture Happy Hour” that comments on movies, television, music, books, video games and more.
She now has two novels to her credit, both of which take place in Midcoast Maine where Holmes’ family used to vacation. “It’s a place I really love,” Holmes said. “It’s very special to me, and every time I’ve been back I’ve thought about setting a story in and around the towns that dot the coast.”
"Evvie Drake" (2019), Holmes’ debut novel, and a "Today Show" summer book club pick, opens as Evvie is frantically packing her car, making a long-planned-for escape to leave her emotionally abusive and controlling husband. “Go now, or you’ll never go,” Evvie tells herself as gets into her car. That’s when she gets the phone call that changes her life. Her husband is dead from a car accident. A year later, when Evvie rents her vacant attached apartment to a former professional baseball pitcher whose career is in the tank, we know how this story is going to turn out. And we are in, hook, line and sinker.
Reviewers widely agree that Holmes is a talented writer with a gift for writing dialogue, humor and plumbing her characters’ deeper emotions:
“Characters speak to each other with natural but hilarious dialogue. . .Evvie and Dean’s relationship hurdles come about because they’re adults with complex lives and baggage. . .A warm and lovely romance.” — Kirkus Reviews
“Witty, fun and utterly relatable debut novel from a very talented new author. Highly recommended if you're looking for a smart love story!” — Emily Griffin, New York Times bestselling author of "All We Ever Wanted."
Holmes’ second novel, "Flying Solo" (2022), features Laurie Sassalyn returning to her Maine hometown while still smarting from her recently canceled wedding. She’s there to handle the estate of her great-aunt and, while sorting through boxes of mementos, discovers a love letter to the never-married aunt and an intriguing wooden duck. When the duck disappears under mysterious circumstances, Laurie finds herself swept up in a caper where she’s negotiating with antiques dealers and con artists. "Flying Solo" is a wonderfully original story about growing up, coming home, and learning to make a life for yourself on your own terms.
“A testament to the truth that love comes in all shapes, sizes and situations.” — Jodi Picoult
“A near-perfect, feel-good-summer escape for those of us who are not always satisfied with the traditional happily-ever-after.” — USA Today
On her website’s “About” page, Holmes writes that she is a “podcast host, novelist, culture critic, radio maker, interviewer, Twitter liker-fearer, dog owner, former lawyer, one-time college a cappella singer, occasional bread baker, photography dabbler, and very lucky weirdo.” She has worked with many of the radio shows at NPR including talking about pop culture on “All Things Considered,” “Morning Edition” and “Weekend Edition," and writing for “Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me.” She refers to her “side hustle” as moderating live events where she interviews people in front of audiences. A few of her favorites included authors Jane Smiley, Maria Semple, Elizabeth Strout, and “in a moment that my twelve-year-old self still doesn’t quite believe, Judy Blume.”
Copies of "Evvie Drake" and "Flying Solo" are available now at Left Bank Books. Reservations for this free event are strongly recommended by calling the shop at 338-9009 or emailing info@leftbankbookshop.com.