BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., welcomes internationally acclaimed poet Wesley McNair for a reading and signing Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. (note the earlier than usual start time). This free event will celebrate McNair’s most recent collection of poetry, "Late Wonders: New & Selected Poems," a career-spanning collection that gathers his very best work from the past four decades alongside his newest poems. The collection also includes his masterful trilogy “The Long Dream of Home” and three long narrative poems written over the course of 30 years.
Since the publication of his first book nearly 40 years ago, McNair has earned a reputation as an intimate observer and a poet of place — in his lucid, far-ranging poems, he proves his empathy and sense of place are endless. “Whole lives,” wrote Donald Hall of McNair’s work, “fill small lines.”
With a plain-spoken tenderness, McNair’s story-like poems capture the ordinary lives of northern New Englanders while writing about family conflict and other autobiographical subjects. His poems often explore American dreams interwoven with family drama and public culture. A New Hampshire native who has lived for many years in Mercer, Maine, McNair has authored 19 books, nine of which are collections of poetry.
McNair was the poet laureate of Maine from 2011 to 2015 and is currently professor emeritus and writer in residence at the University of Maine in Farmington. He is the recipient of fellowships from the Fulbright and Guggenheim Foundations, a National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship in literature, two Rockefeller fellowships for creative work at the Bellagio Center in Italy, two National Endowment for the Arts Fellowships for Creative Writers, and a United States Artists Fellowship of $50,000 as one of "America's finest living artists." Other honors include the Robert Frost Prize, the Jane Kenyon Award for Outstanding Book of Poetry (for "Fire"), the Pushcart Prize, and the Sarah Josepha Hale Medal for his "distinguished contribution to the world of letters." He has received five honorary degrees for literary distinction.
McNair has twice been invited to read his poetry by the Library of Congress and has given readings at a wide range of colleges and universities. He received an Emmy Award as scriptwriter for a PBS series on Robert Frost and has been featured 23 times on Garrison Keillor's "Writer's Almanac." His work has also appeared in the Pushcart Prize Annual (for which he is a former poetry editor), two editions of The Best American Poetry, and more than 60 anthologies and textbooks. He has served five times on the jury for the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry.
Copies of "Late Wonders" and McNair’s previous books are available now at Left Bank Books. Reservations for this free event are strongly recommended by calling the shop at 338-9009 or emailing info@leftbankbookshop.com.