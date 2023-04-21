Books

Wesley McNair_Author photo.jpg

Wesley McNair
Late Wonders_Wesley McNair.jpg

BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., welcomes internationally acclaimed poet Wesley McNair for a reading and signing Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. (note the earlier than usual start time). This free event will celebrate McNair’s most recent collection of poetry, "Late Wonders: New & Selected Poems," a career-spanning collection that gathers his very best work from the past four decades alongside his newest poems. The collection also includes his masterful trilogy “The Long Dream of Home” and three long narrative poems written over the course of 30 years.

Since the publication of his first book nearly 40 years ago, McNair has earned a reputation as an intimate observer and a poet of place — in his lucid, far-ranging poems, he proves his empathy and sense of place are endless. “Whole lives,” wrote Donald Hall of McNair’s work, “fill small lines.”