MIDCOAST — On Sunday, April 2, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., The Poets Corner welcomes Mark S. Burrows of Camden to present his newly published volume of poems by the German-Jewish poet Hilde Domin (1909-2006), "The Wandering Radiance: Selected Poems of Hilde Domin." Burrows will be joined by his publisher Christopher Nelson of Green Linden Press in Iowa; Marion Tauschwitz, a German writer who was a confidante of Domin’s in her later years and wrote her definitive biography; and the distinguished British poet and literary critic Hilary Davies.
Domin fled Germany in the early 1930s and spent 22 years living as a refugee before discovering her vocation as a poet in exile. She eventually returned to Germany in 1954, one of the few Jewish artists and intellectuals to do so after the Shoah. Her experience of “coming home in the word” as she put it, is what led to her return, shaping the deep sense of “homeland” she brought with her. She understood her vocation as a defiant answer to the philosopher Theodor Adorno’s claim that “it would be barbaric to write poems after Auschwitz.”
What does it mean to live with hospitality toward others? To go back to a place where we’ve been betrayed and create beauty? What more daring thing can we do after facing horror and trauma than to make art? How does our longing for “homeland” bring us hope, even in exile?
Domin’s life and poetry explore these themes — and in a conversation among Burrows, Nelson, Tauschwitz and Davies, The Poets Corner will discuss how these themes touch upon deeper psychological, cultural and political issues and remain vividly relevant for our lives.
The Poets Corner is a platform created to foster community among writers and readers of poetry and short prose. Founded by former Maine Media Workshops + College president Meg Weston and author/writing coach Kathrin Seitz, The Poets Corner is based in Midcoast Maine, and hosts virtual readings monthly on Zoom.