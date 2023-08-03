Books

Richard Russo
BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet internationally acclaimed author Richard Russo at a talk and book signing Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. The free event will be held at First Church in Belfast across the street from the bookshop. Russo is celebrating the recent release of "Somebody’s Fool," his third novel set in the small, deadbeat town of North Bath in upstate New York. Many of the characters that populated the first two books in this trilogy — "Everybody’s Fool" and "Nobody’s Fool" — are on the pages again of "Somebody’s Fool."

Ten years after the death of the magnetic Donald “Sully” Sullivan — portrayed by Paul Newman in the 1994 film adaptation of "Nobody’s Fool" — the town of North Bath is going through a major transition as it is annexed by its much wealthier neighbor, Schuyler Springs. Despite Sully’s demise, he casts a long shadow over the lives of the remaining population including Rub, his old sidekick; his on-again, off-again nemesis Doug Raymer, chief of police; and Ruth, his long-time love. At the same time, Peter, Sully’s son, is grappling with his father’s legacy as well as his relationship to his own son, Thomas.