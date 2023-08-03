BELFAST — Left Bank Books, 109 Church St., invites the public to meet internationally acclaimed author Richard Russo at a talk and book signing Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. The free event will be held at First Church in Belfast across the street from the bookshop. Russo is celebrating the recent release of "Somebody’s Fool," his third novel set in the small, deadbeat town of North Bath in upstate New York. Many of the characters that populated the first two books in this trilogy — "Everybody’s Fool" and "Nobody’s Fool" — are on the pages again of "Somebody’s Fool."
Ten years after the death of the magnetic Donald “Sully” Sullivan — portrayed by Paul Newman in the 1994 film adaptation of "Nobody’s Fool" — the town of North Bath is going through a major transition as it is annexed by its much wealthier neighbor, Schuyler Springs. Despite Sully’s demise, he casts a long shadow over the lives of the remaining population including Rub, his old sidekick; his on-again, off-again nemesis Doug Raymer, chief of police; and Ruth, his long-time love. At the same time, Peter, Sully’s son, is grappling with his father’s legacy as well as his relationship to his own son, Thomas.
Russo is a master of rich characters and pitch-perfect descriptions of small-town America. From the gossip and the resentments to the people and the cafés, he chronicles blue-collar America in ways constantly surprising and utterly revealing.
The Washington Post writes of "Somebody’s Fool:" "This is optimism in print. Russo has become our national priest of masculine despair and redemption. [He] understands the appeal, even the necessity, of those absurd affections that exceed all reason and make the travails of human life endurable."
And from Booklist: "Russo’s beguiling art is the mastery of cloaking complex human emotions and conflicts in surprisingly simple guises, and he brings depths of pathos and wisdom to this Everyman microcosm by challenging its citizens in unlikely ways, only to have them emerge whole and even heroic. There have never been fools in Russo’s world, just lovely, relatable people navigating foolish situations."
Russo is the author of nine novels — including the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Empire Falls" (2002), two collections of short stories, a memoir and a collection of essays. In 2016, he was given the Indie Champion Award by the American Booksellers Association and in 2017 he received France’s Grand Prix de Littérature Américaine. He has two daughters and lives with his wife in Portland.
Although the event is free, and seating is first-come, first-served, reservations are strongly recommended by calling 338-9009 or emailing info@leftbankbookshop.com. Ample free parking is available in front of the shop, in an adjacent public parking lot, and on the streets bordering First Church, 8 Court St.