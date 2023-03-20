Books

Morgan Talty.jpg

Morgan Talty

WALDO COUNTY — Waldo Reads Together (WRT) releases its schedule and registration is now available for the "2023 One Book, One Community" program, featuring "Night of the Living Rez" by Morgan Talty. Since its July 2022 publication, this book has become a national bestseller receiving acclaim from the literary community with numerous positive reviews and awards, including the prestigious PEN American Literary Award for a debut short story collection.

Waldo Reads Together Logo.jpg

Group discussion sessions led by experienced facilitators will be held from April 6 through May 3. WRT offers a variety of options for participants. These include Zoom vs. live sessions, afternoon and evening sessions, and one- or two-session program options. Books are available at Left Bank Books at a 15% discount and free books are available to those for whom the cost of book purchase creates a barrier to participation. In addition, the Belfast Free Library has multiple copies on hand for those with a library card.

Night of the Living Rez_Talty.jpg