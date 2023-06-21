Books

Holy Shift_Le Brun.JPG
Michelle Le Brun.JPG

Michelle Le Brun

SEARSPORT — Anodyne Book Shop, 33 E. Main St., kicks off its Summer Sign and Sip Series with local summertime author Michelle Le Brun, who will read from her first book, "Holy Shift! Driving Through Grief in a Vintage VW," Saturday, July 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.

When everyone is facing loss head-on these days — a tragic and untimely death of a loved one, a marriage, a job, your patience with your children or political leadership, your faith in humanity or the feeling of still being untethered with relationships and loss from the wrath of COVID — this book might be the roadmap for your journey of loss and the long road of grief.