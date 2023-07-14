SEARSPORT — Anodyne Book Shop, 33 East Main St., continues its Summer Wine and Sign Series with local author Deborah K. Shepherd, who will read from her new novel, "So Happy Together," Saturday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. The reading will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks will be served, and books will be available for purchase at the event. Seating is limited; please call 548-4212 or email elly@anodynebookshop.com to reserve a seat.
In "So Happy Together," when Carolyn Mills flees her unhappy childhood to attend the University of Arizona, she meets Peter MacKinley accidentally, but they connect immediately — in the ending-each-other’s-sentences way. Caro is bright, vivacious and a gifted writer. Peter is kind, quiet and shows tremendous talent as an actor. They balance each other and are soon inseparable, sharing their love of classic movies, 19-cent bean burritos at Taco Bell, and even painful memories. Caro falls hard. She believes Peter is her everything, and Peter hopes he can be.
Set amidst the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll of 1960s Tucson, when Caro earns recognition as a budding playwright, and then later in the 1980s New York suburbs, when she’s married to someone else, and her creativity is buried beneath the demands of motherhood, "So Happy Together" is a moving exploration of friendship and love, acceptance and tolerance, forgiveness, and honoring our authentic selves.
Shepherd has been a Mainer since 2006. Her writing has appeared in Oldster, Motherwell and fauxmoir, among other publications, and her COVID-themed essay was a winner in the Center for Interfaith Relations Sacred Essay contest in 2020. Before retiring in 2014, she was the director of Family Violence Project, the domestic violence resource center in Kennebec and Somerset counties. Shepherd is the mother of two adult children and grandmother of two. She lives with one husband and two rescue dogs in Midcoast Maine. Find her online at deborahshepherdwrites.com, on Facebook @Deborah K. Shepherd Author, and on Instagram @dkshdw74.