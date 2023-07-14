Books

Deborah K. Shepherd
SEARSPORT — Anodyne Book Shop, 33 East Main St., continues its Summer Wine and Sign Series with local author Deborah K. Shepherd, who will read from her new novel, "So Happy Together," Saturday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. The reading will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks will be served, and books will be available for purchase at the event. Seating is limited; please call 548-4212 or email elly@anodynebookshop.com to reserve a seat.

In "So Happy Together," when Carolyn Mills flees her unhappy childhood to attend the University of Arizona, she meets Peter MacKinley accidentally, but they connect immediately — in the ending-each-other’s-sentences way. Caro is bright, vivacious and a gifted writer. Peter is kind, quiet and shows tremendous talent as an actor. They balance each other and are soon inseparable, sharing their love of classic movies, 19-cent bean burritos at Taco Bell, and even painful memories. Caro falls hard. She believes Peter is her everything, and Peter hopes he can be.