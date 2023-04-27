Arts & Culture

Raspberry Cupcake™ Rose

(Raspberry Cupcake™ Rose) Few shrubs can evoke as many sweet memories as roses. (PHOTOGRAPH: National Garden Bureau)

 Photo by National Garden Bureau

Many of us can point to an early influence who encouraged or jumpstarted our interest in gardening. For me it was definitely my paternal grandmother, Reba. A self-sufficient woman, she broke a lot of the “rules” of the day to fit her independent lifestyle.

Time spent with Grandmother Reba (and yes, it was Grandmother, not Nana or Grandma or anything else) usually involved work in the garden. And that’s where I learned not only the best way to garden, but also to love and appreciate it. One of her prize shrubs was a huge mock orange bush at the side of her house close by the kitchen window. Even today the mere whiff of mock orange immediately takes me back to her garden. The same goes for slicing vine-ripened tomatoes, remembering time spent with her in the garden and her kitchen. Talk about garden nostalgia.

Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.

Recommended for you