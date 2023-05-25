These crab-like cakes are crispy on the outside yet moist and flaky on the inside. They can be enjoyed as an appetizer, side or main dish and are ready in minutes. Skip the dulse flakes if you prefer, but they do lend a fishy flavor that you might miss. Serve these on a bed of colorful salad mix and get ready for compliments. My husband raved about these.
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup parsley or dill
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon dulse flakes (optional)
- ¼ cup egg-free mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon prepared mustard
- 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 16-ounce can garbanzos, rinsed and well drained
- 14-ounce can hearts of palm cut into 1-inch pieces, rinsed and well drained
- ¾ cup panko breadcrumbs
- Oil for frying
- Garnishes such as lemon wedges, tartar sauce, remoulade, or chopped herbs such as parsley or dill
Directions:
1. Add the scallions, parsley or dill, dulse flakes, mayo, mustard, Old Bay, and pepper flakes to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse the mixture several times, stopping now and then to scrape down the sides.
2. Add the garbanzos and hearts of palm and pulse a few times. Leave the mixture chunky, with some texture. Stir it down a couple of times to avoid over-processing.
3. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and fold in the panko. Form the mixture into six or more patties. Make larger patties to serve as a main dish or smaller patties to serve as an appetizer.
4. Fry the patties in a little oil on medium heat, flipping them carefully, until browned on both sides. Alternatively, brush with oil and bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
5. Garnish as you please.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.