Gardens are investments of time, money and effort. We spend countless hours planning, pruning, weeding and hoeing, planting and trimming. But how much time do we spend in simply enjoying the fruits of our labor?
Springtime stands as one of the best seasons for basking in the beauty of our gardens. For most of us, spring comes as a head-down, all-power forward, time of intense energy and work. That’s fine and necessary. But I ask, what good does it all do if we don’t stop once in a while and literally smell the roses?
A garden, or gardens, and that can include plantings around the property and periphery as well as selected containers of flowers, herbs and even vegetables, should look as if the work is fully completed, a well-prepared landscape just waiting to be enjoyed. So instead of always looking to the next work detail, it pays to stop, put everything else on hold, and just enjoy your garden.
I mentioned spring being a time to stop work and enjoy the garden, and much of that enjoyment comes from spring-flowering bulbs planted the previous season or seasons. Now that spring has arrived, it’s too late to plant any more bulbs. Mostly, spring-flowering bulbs are planted in the fall. So now, even if by default, we can just marvel at and enjoy the beauty that comes forth from every, single bulb.
Depending upon the lay of your land, your spring-flowering bulbs can be arranged in two ways, one quite formal, the other, free-flowing. A formal planting includes geometry and symmetry, bulbs in blocs, tringles or rectangles, all evenly spaced in rows and segmented by height of plant and color of bloom. Such systems are fine, of course. Also, they are about the only plan available for small properties. If you only own less than one acre, chances of naturalizing spring-flowering bulbs are greatly reduced.
For larger properties, naturalized or even woodland gardens are possible, and they stand as an open invitation to come, walk about and enjoy the flowers. Here, flowers come up according to where the bulbs fell when scattered by hand. Colors get mixed and that’s okay. There is no special plan for this type of garden, except maybe go with the flow of the landscape.
By mid to late April, when most spring-flowering bulbs are in bloom, passers-by will often see me on my hands and knees, viewing the flowers and even stooping low to inhale their sweet fragrance.
I spent years designing a woodland garden. A gentle hillside, leading from the house to a small hilltop, was cleared of brush and saplings, leaving only mature maple and pine trees. The path up to the hilltop had stone steps at key points. And here and there, were blocs of daffodils, crocus, and other bulbs and springtime plants and shrubs. It pained me to leave my woodland garden when I sold my house. But life goes on and there are other gardens to come.
Later on, perennial as well as vegetable gardens will take our time, because both need constant attention. But even here, I like to take some free time and just stroll about, enjoying the plants and even marveling at their smallest details.
I’m not saying that we need to inspect our plants under a magnifying glass, but on the other hand, getting up-close and personal with our plants opens a whole new world of enjoyment. The overall structure, the inner parts of flowers, even the stalks and vines, whether smooth or hairy, round or ribbed, spotted or plain, offer visual beauty and stimulation of the senses.
So take time. Put those tools down and get out and revel in the natural beauty of your garden. And remember, it is one-of-a-kind.
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.