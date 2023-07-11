Fine Art

BELFAST —  Next time you venture to a Coastal Mountains Land Trust (CMLT) Preserve or trail network, you might see a unique-looking trailhead. In fact: it’s not a trailhead, but an Art Cart! It is a miniature gallery and a chance for folks to add to it using the art supplies in the box provided. So next time you see the cart, stop and write a poem or draw what you see around you. Make your mark!

This partnership between Waterfall Arts and Coastal Mountains Land Trust provides a fun and accessible way to engage with art on the preserves and trails. The land trusts are democratic spaces — they are free to all, and are places for social and cultural interaction. Open spaces play a variety of functions: they are good for walking and hiking, reading and relaxing; for those who love nature but don’t have a garden, preserves are an oasis of biodiversity. Arts and culture programs presented in these places — art-making opportunities, exhibitions and art installations, concerts or theater — are opportunities for the public to have greater arts access. Other benefits include being introduced to new kinds of art experiences and viewing or interacting with art in a less formal setting. Art in public spaces helps people feel more connected to their community.