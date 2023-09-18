SEARSPORT — The Parsonage Gallery presents "Poems from Kay Pacha: Returning Home," the first solo exhibition in Maine by Rosalba Breazeale, on view from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22 with an opening reception Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Breazeale’s multidisciplinary practice interweaves alternative process photography, installation and fiber art while emphasizing the importance of material storytelling and sustainability. Drawing upon their identity as a queer, Jewish adoptee from Peru, they seek to foster a dialogue around diaspora, cultural resilience, and sacred interspecies relations.
“The work I present visualizes stories of resilience,” the artist said. “I collaborate with plant relatives because the same violence that humans inflict on each other is also inflicted upon the land. My work imagines a world in which all beings are sacred and live in symbiosis. To make it so, it must first be imagined. We must learn to do so not only to survive but also to thrive.”
In the Parsonage’s outdoor space, Breazeale collaborated with artist Asherah Cinnamon to create a site-specific sukkah, following the traditional Jewish practice to mark Sukkot, the Festival of Booths. In Breazeale and Cinnamon’s work, the sukkah becomes a reminder not only of ancient Jews’ wanderings but the journeys of all asylum seekers. Furthermore, its branches and other materials encourage visitors to celebrate their ties to the environment.
Breazeale received their master's of fine arts from the University of New Mexico and exhibited recently in Santa Fe as one of Strata Gallery’s 2022-23 Emerging Artist Members. The artist recently returned home to Maine, where they grew up, and they are working in the Black Seed Studio as a recipient of the David C. Driskell Fellowship Program.
The Parsonage Gallery, 8 Elm St., exhibits dynamic work by a diverse slate of contemporary artists, with a special emphasis on issues of ecology and spirituality. It is co-founded and directed by Dr. Aaron Rosen and Dr. Carolyn Rosen and is a program of the not-for-profit Common Foundation. It is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit parsonagegallery.org.