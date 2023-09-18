Fine Art

SEARSPORT — The Parsonage Gallery presents "Poems from Kay Pacha: Returning Home," the first solo exhibition in Maine by Rosalba Breazeale, on view from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22 with an opening reception Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Breazeale’s multidisciplinary practice interweaves alternative process photography, installation and fiber art while emphasizing the importance of material storytelling and sustainability. Drawing upon their identity as a queer, Jewish adoptee from Peru, they seek to foster a dialogue around diaspora, cultural resilience, and sacred interspecies relations.