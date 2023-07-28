Fine Art

Brian Smith, Phosphorescence.png

"Phosphorescence" by Brian Smith.
Brian Smith, Blue Artifacts.png

"Blue Artifacts" by Brian Smith.
Brian Smith, Deepest Waters.png

"Deepest Waters" by Brian Smith.

SEARSPORT — What will human civilization — and even humans themselves — look like in a world undergoing catastrophic climate change, including rapidly rising and warming seas? Maine artist Brian Smith asks this question with both pathos and wit in his new solo exhibition at The Parsonage Gallery, "That Queer Fish," on view July 29 through Sept. 18.

Set in a gallery overlooking the Gulf of Maine — a body of water warming faster than most of the world’s oceans — Smith’s inquiries take on added poignancy and relevance. Yet rather than preach to audiences, Smith prefers to invite them into a creative thought experiment.