SEARSPORT — What will human civilization — and even humans themselves — look like in a world undergoing catastrophic climate change, including rapidly rising and warming seas? Maine artist Brian Smith asks this question with both pathos and wit in his new solo exhibition at The Parsonage Gallery, "That Queer Fish," on view July 29 through Sept. 18.
Set in a gallery overlooking the Gulf of Maine — a body of water warming faster than most of the world’s oceans — Smith’s inquiries take on added poignancy and relevance. Yet rather than preach to audiences, Smith prefers to invite them into a creative thought experiment.
"That Queer Fish" imagines a not-so-distant future in which land creatures must undergo transformative adaptations in order to thrive underwater. After centuries of changing the environment, Smith ponders how the environment might change humans in strange ways, blurring boundaries between species and challenging assumptions about identity and habitat.
Along the walls of the gallery, Smith’s paintings plunge the viewer into oceanic depths, with beguiling forms evoking bioluminescent sea creatures. Meanwhile, viewers walk through a mysterious kelp forest, discovering sculptural forms adorned with beads, spikes and chains, including a massive, sparkling fin.
"That Queer Fish" invites viewers to reimagine their relationship with the environment and the diverse beings that inhabit it. Smith said, “This exhibition celebrates adaptation and the glorious queerness of the natural world… It is a reminder of the beauty and adaptability inherent in nature, as well as the resilience of queer communities navigating complex social and environmental landscapes.”
Smith is one of Maine’s most experimental and promising young artists, tackling challenging themes and working across multiple media including sculpture and painting to realize visionary installations. His work was included recently at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art 2023 Biennial and is on display currently at the MDI Biological Laboratories’ Art Meets Science exhibition. He has been an artist in residence at Hewnoaks and Monson arts and received his Master of Fine Arts from Maine College of Art (MECA).
The Parsonage Gallery is located at 8 Elm St. Visit parsonagegallery.org for hours and more information.