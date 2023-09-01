Fine Art

"Impure Thoughts" by Jiha Moon.
"Guitar Tele" by Matt Philips.
"Composition with Registration Marks and Other Marks" by Sebastian Black.

BELFAST — Perimeter Gallery opens "Celebrating Wingate Studio," an exhibition of limited edition prints by 12 artists who were invited to create pieces in collaboration with the master printers at this fine art publisher and print workshop. Located in a classic New England barn on a 55-acre farm in Hinsdale, N.H., Wingate Studio is renowned for its specialization and technical expertise in the age-old process of multiple plate aquatint etching.

Founder Peter Pettengill opened Wingate Studio in 1985, printing work for Louise Bourgeois, Walton Ford, Sol LeWitt, Robert Motherwell and other artists. Wingate Studio began publishing its own prints in the mid ’90s in collaboration with New England-based artists, and has since expanded its publishing program to printing editions for other publishers and galleries. In 2013, Peter’s son, James Pettengill, joined as a second master printer, after having grown up in the print studio, moving away and starting a gallery in Philadelphia, then returning to the place he loves. James is now the owner and director of the press, and Peter continues to work as a master printer.