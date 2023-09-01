BELFAST — Perimeter Gallery opens "Celebrating Wingate Studio," an exhibition of limited edition prints by 12 artists who were invited to create pieces in collaboration with the master printers at this fine art publisher and print workshop. Located in a classic New England barn on a 55-acre farm in Hinsdale, N.H., Wingate Studio is renowned for its specialization and technical expertise in the age-old process of multiple plate aquatint etching.
Founder Peter Pettengill opened Wingate Studio in 1985, printing work for Louise Bourgeois, Walton Ford, Sol LeWitt, Robert Motherwell and other artists. Wingate Studio began publishing its own prints in the mid ’90s in collaboration with New England-based artists, and has since expanded its publishing program to printing editions for other publishers and galleries. In 2013, Peter’s son, James Pettengill, joined as a second master printer, after having grown up in the print studio, moving away and starting a gallery in Philadelphia, then returning to the place he loves. James is now the owner and director of the press, and Peter continues to work as a master printer.
While the world has been drastically altered by technology since Wingate Studio began, the mode of production has remained much the same. Artists still scratch into copper plates with tools, and paint onto plates with solutions made of sugar, asphalt and soap in the same way artists did in the 1600s. And the printers still ink up the plates, wipe them, and print them by hand.
Artists featured in the Perimeter Gallery exhibition are Dennis Ashbaugh, Sebastian Black, Gideon Bok, Sascha Braunig, Dana Frankfort, Karen Gelardi, John Gibson, Jiha Moon, Jill Moser, Aaron Noble, Deborra Stewart-Pettengill and Matt Phillips.
"Celebrating Wingate Studio" will be on view through October. The gallery is located at Chase’s Daily, 96 Main St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays. Email perimeter96@gmail.com or call 338-0555 for more information.
For more information about Wingate Studio and more images of published works, go to wingatestudio.com.