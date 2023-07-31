SEARSPORT — Carver Memorial Library and The Parsonage art gallery invite the public to participate in Collage Making with Michael Albert, an interactive pop art event recommended for adults, teens and kids ages 5 and older, taking place Thursday, Aug. 10, from 12:15 to 2 p.m. at The Parsonage, 8 Elm St.
In this family-friendly artist talk and presentation, Albert will introduce himself to the group and show examples of his works. Next is a hands-on collage workshop, where the participants get to create their own collages using the same materials he uses to create his serious works of art. The program finishes with a free poster giveaway and signing. Albert brings about 20 different prints (which he has self-published in limited quantities) for the each participant to choose from as a special gift for coming to the event.
Albert has been creating art since his college days at New York University, where he studied business and earned a bachelor's degree. After visiting many of the great museums in NYC and viewing some of the world’s greatest masterpieces of art, he began his own artistic pursuits. Since the publishing of his book, an artist’s autobiography titled “An Artist’s America” by Henry Holt in 2008, Albert has developed a traveling Pop Art Enrichment Program & Hands-On Collage Workshop for kids (school age and older), teens and adults, and as a multi-generational event called the “Modern Pop Art Experience” that he has brought to more than 1,000 schools, libraries, museums, art festivals and special events in most of the United States and in Europe. To see more of his work, visit michaelalbert.com.