Fine Art

Michael Albert.jpeg

American pop artist Michael Albert with his famous scissors and glue bottle.

 Photo by Andrei Jackamets
Sunflowers Brandscape.jpg

"Sunflower Brandscape" by Michael Albert.
Greetings from Maine 122322 .jpeg

"Greetings from Maine 2022" by Michael Albert.

SEARSPORT — Carver Memorial Library and The Parsonage art gallery invite the public to participate in Collage Making with Michael Albert, an interactive pop art event recommended for adults, teens and kids ages 5 and older, taking place Thursday, Aug. 10, from 12:15 to 2 p.m. at The Parsonage, 8 Elm St.

In this family-friendly artist talk and presentation, Albert will introduce himself to the group and show examples of his works. Next is a hands-on collage workshop, where the participants get to create their own collages using the same materials he uses to create his serious works of art. The program finishes with a free poster giveaway and signing. Albert brings about 20 different prints (which he has self-published in limited quantities) for the each participant to choose from as a special gift for coming to the event.