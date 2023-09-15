SEARSPORT — Coinciding with the start of the Jewish New Year, the Parsonage Gallery presents “From Branch to Midrash” by Maine artist Asherah Cinnamon. The exhibition is on view from Sept. 23 through Oct. 22, with an opening reception Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
In this exhibition of new work, Cinnamon draws upon her Jewish heritage and her experience growing up as the child of Holocaust survivors. Mending is a prevailing theme in Cinnamon’s works, both in the pursuit of social justice and spiritual healing. It is also a recurring motif in the way she approaches material, frequently involving stitching, grafting, and assembling found materials from nature.
This body of work is informed by the Jewish practice of midrash, a form of interpretation in which scripture is given fresh meaning and relevance through imagination. While midrash has been practiced since antiquity, Cinnamon takes special inspiration from contemporary feminist practitioners, who have foregrounded women’s experiences — often erased or marginalized in the Bible — and also delved into ecological concerns. “I am a feminist climate activist living in a strong, aging, joyful body,” the artist commented.
In the Parsonage’s outdoor space, Cinnamon collaborated with artist Rosalba Breazeale to create a site-specific sukkah, following the traditional Jewish practice to mark Sukkot, the Festival of Booths. In Cinnamon and Breazeale’s work, the sukkah becomes a reminder not only of ancient Jews’ wanderings but the journeys of all asylum seekers. Furthermore, its branches and other materials encourage visitors to celebrate their ties to the environment.
Cinnamon received her bachelor's of fine arts from Maine College of Art & Design and co-designed an award-winning sculpture for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. She has received many other awards and grants for her creative practice, which draws upon her experience as a former full-time activist, organizer, and coalition builder for diversity, equity, and inclusion. She holds advanced degrees in social work and criminal justice.
The Parsonage Gallery, 8 Elm St., exhibits dynamic work by a diverse slate of contemporary artists, with a special emphasis on issues of ecology and spirituality. It is co-founded and directed by Dr. Aaron Rosen and Dr. Carolyn Rosen and is a program of the not-for-profit Common Foundation. It is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit parsonagegallery.org.