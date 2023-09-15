Fine Art

"Origins of A People," "Blood Vessel" and "Genesis" by Asherah Cinnamon.

SEARSPORT — Coinciding with the start of the Jewish New Year, the Parsonage Gallery presents “From Branch to Midrash” by Maine artist Asherah Cinnamon. The exhibition is on view from Sept. 23 through Oct. 22, with an opening reception Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

In this exhibition of new work, Cinnamon draws upon her Jewish heritage and her experience growing up as the child of Holocaust survivors. Mending is a prevailing theme in Cinnamon’s works, both in the pursuit of social justice and spiritual healing. It is also a recurring motif in the way she approaches material, frequently involving stitching, grafting, and assembling found materials from nature.