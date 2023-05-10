SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum’s "In Extremis: Historic Ships in America" exhibition is photographer Pim Van Hemmen’s ongoing project to document America’s historic ships. The exhibit runs May 25 through Aug. 5, with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
Upon moving to the United States from the Netherlands, Van Hemmen noted that relatively little attention is paid to our country’s maritime past and its historic vessels. In response, he set out to create a visual record of this maritime past. The exhibit takes its name from the In Extremis doctrine, which allows ship operators to take extreme measures to avoid imminent danger.
Van Hemmen was born on Dec. 3, 1961, in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. He is a former photographer and Pulitzer-Prize winning editor for The Star-Ledger of New Jersey and the executive editor for Soundings magazine where he photographs, writes and edits stories about recreational boating. He and his wife, Jeanne-Marie, live in New Harbor, where they like to explore the coast by boat.
"In Extremis: Historic Ships in America" has been generously sponsored by Sprague Energy.
Penobscot Marine Museum brings Maine’s maritime history to life on a campus of beautiful historic buildings. Exhibits throughout the campus tell unique stories of ship captains and their families, the industries of Penobscot Bay, global maritime trade, and today’s fisheries. In addition to exhibits, Penobscot Marine Museum has more than 300,000 historic photographs, an extensive collection of maritime artifacts and archives, and a maritime history research library. Visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org to learn more.