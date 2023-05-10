Fine Art

NS Savannah

NS Savannah, the world’s first nuclear-powered merchant ship built as a showcase for President Eisenhower’s “Atoms for Peace” initiative, in Baltimore, Md.

 Photo by Pim Van Hemmen

SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum’s "In Extremis: Historic Ships in America" exhibition is photographer Pim Van Hemmen’s ongoing project to document America’s historic ships. The exhibit runs May 25 through Aug. 5, with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Upon moving to the United States from the Netherlands, Van Hemmen noted that relatively little attention is paid to our country’s maritime past and its historic vessels. In response, he set out to create a visual record of this maritime past. The exhibit takes its name from the In Extremis doctrine, which allows ship operators to take extreme measures to avoid imminent danger.