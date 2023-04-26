MIDCOAST — Springtime in Maine can mean daffodils or snow, and sometimes both, but the first weekend in May has meant the Maine Pottery Tour for more than a decade. The 11th annual Maine Pottery Tour welcomes visitors Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The self-guided tour is an opportunity to enjoy spring and the hospitality of local potters in their studios.
This year 66 pottery studios around the state will be participating. They are organized into six regions, allowing several studios to be visited in a single outing. The weekend is a fun chance to meet the artists, peek in the kilns, see demonstrations, and shop for pottery and other handmade goods. It’s amazing what a lump of clay can do, in the right hands.
Participating coastal studios in Waldo County are:
Al Scovern (West Third Ceramics), 75 Court St., Belfast
Belfast Clay Studio, 34 Front St., Belfast
Everyday Pottery by Mary Trotochaud, 103 Northport Road, Belmont
Prescott Hill Pottery, 261 Prescott Hill Road, Liberty
Unity Pond Pottery, 222 Bangor Road, Unity
Van der Ven Studios, 27 Moss Meadow, Lincolnville
The Maine Pottery Tour is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. Interactive maps of each region are available at MainePotteryTour.org and be sure to look for road signs along the way.