Fine Art

Butterfly Garden_Catherine Worthington.jpeg

"Butterfly Garden" by Catherine Worthington.

BELFAST — Local Color Gallery, 135 High St., celebrates its fifth anniversary Friday, April 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. with refreshments and a new show.

Five years ago, the Women Artists of Midcoast Maine (WAMM) banded together to find venues for members' work. When they saw a "For Rent" sign on a space in the Masonic Block in Belfast, they knew they had found the perfect place. Newly renovated, 135 High St. had good light, high ceilings, wood floors, white walls and a great location. The artists drafted a business plan, negotiated a lease, made modifications, and recruited more artists to join them. They cut the ribbon May 1, 2018, and Local Color Gallery was born. With the support of the community and art lovers from near and far, Local Color has survived COVID, and has continued to grow and thrive.

As Birch Trees Bend_Catherine Worthington.jpeg

"As Birch Trees Bend" by Catherine Worthington.