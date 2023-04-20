BELFAST — Local Color Gallery, 135 High St., celebrates its fifth anniversary Friday, April 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. with refreshments and a new show.
Five years ago, the Women Artists of Midcoast Maine (WAMM) banded together to find venues for members' work. When they saw a "For Rent" sign on a space in the Masonic Block in Belfast, they knew they had found the perfect place. Newly renovated, 135 High St. had good light, high ceilings, wood floors, white walls and a great location. The artists drafted a business plan, negotiated a lease, made modifications, and recruited more artists to join them. They cut the ribbon May 1, 2018, and Local Color Gallery was born. With the support of the community and art lovers from near and far, Local Color has survived COVID, and has continued to grow and thrive.
Catherine Worthington, a mixed media textile artist, will be the guest artist from April 25 through May 21. Inspired by walking in the woods and sailing the coast, Worthington captures nature’s color, texture and charm in her art quilts for the wall. Working with textile paints on cloth, she creates colorful and highly textured one-of-a-kind pieces. She then cuts, stitches and collages the painted fabrics to create her compositions, constructing a sense of depth, dimension and line.
“My textile quilts are interpretations of real places,” she said. “I hope to capture the attention of the viewer by creating a feeling or a familiar place to connect with.”
Worthington grew up on the south shore of Massachusetts and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in textile design from U-Mass North Dartmouth. In 1988, she and her husband moved to Brunswick, where they raised three boys. She worked as an artist mentor for adults with disabilities for more than 20 years at Spindleworks in Brunswick. Her textile art has been shown in galleries and at arts-and-crafts fairs, and may be found in many private collections as well as in three Maine hospitals and a church. She is a member of the Maine Crafts Association-guild level, Maine Fiber Arts, Designing Women, and the Lemont Block Collective.
Local Color Gallery is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, visit localcolorgallerymaine.org.