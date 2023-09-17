Fine Art

BelfastMaineCraftWeekend2-8.jpg
BelfastMaineCraftWeekend.jpg

STATEWIDE — Produced by Maine Crafts Association in partnership with Maine Made, Maine Craft Weekend is a statewide tour of Maine's craft artist studios, businesses and special events Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8. The weekend is an educational, community-oriented, family-friendly event welcoming the public to explore and celebrate the lives and work of craft artists in Maine.

This self-guided tour features participants from all over the state, opening their doors for the public to get a behind-the-scenes look into their dynamic workspaces, host pop-up markets, have demonstrations, hands-on activities and more. Weekend attendees can plan their routes by searching mainecraftweekend.org by location, type of event, medium, and day and find their stops along the map.