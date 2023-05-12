Fine Art

Summer Hart_Beaded Grandparents Portrait.jpeg

A hand-beaded portrait of Summer J. Hart's paternal grandparents, Robert Fraser and Mary Metallic.

 Artwork by Summer J. Hart

SEARSPORT — Summer J. Hart’s "Out in May Back by October" exhibit opens Friday, May 19, at 4 p.m. at The Parsonage Gallery, 8 Elm St. The show, which runs through June 26, explores the balance between extractive and sustainable approaches to nature. Made primarily from abandoned newsprint sourced from the ruins of the East Millinocket paper mill, Hart’s drawings and installations variously combine recycled, reclaimed, remade and commercially made paper, ink and water. The show’s title evokes the spring-to-fall season of the river drives that, for generations, moved thousands of trees from the forest of northern Maine, down the Penobscot River, to the factories in which timber was pulped, bleached and milled into paper.

A central piece of the installation is “Out in May Back by October” an 8.5-foot-by-12-foot hand-beaded portrait of Harts’ paternal grandparents, Robert Fraser and Mary Metallic, who met on the Listuguj (then Restigouche) Mi’gmaq First Nation reserve during a Great Northern Paper Company recruitment drive. Each bead in this monumental portrait was handmade by the artist by systematically tearing, weighing and repulping mill paper. She fashioned the pulp into more than 8,000 beads, dyed them in shades of gray, drilled them, and beaded them in 22 sections on a loom — a technique her Native aunt and mother taught her in order to make bracelets as a child.

Summer Hart_Paper Works.jpeg

The materials for Summer J. Hart's pieces were sourced from the ruins of the East Millinocket paper mill.