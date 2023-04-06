SEARSPORT — The Parsonage Gallery, 8 Elm St., launches its latest exhibition, "Circuit-Breakers" by Eleanor Anderson, Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m.
Anderson works across multiple media but is especially known for her exuberant, colorful fiber installations, which invite viewers to share in a process of play, connection and meaning-making. "My practice seeks to alleviate daily doldrums and spiritless ways of living," she said. "I gift these works to the viewer as an optimistic nudge towards joy, connection and a playful awareness of how the larger world could be."
"Circuit Breakers" treats play as not only pleasurable but an essential and necessary part of human experience. In the downstairs gallery, Anderson exhibits large fabric collages that explore play through intuitive map-making. In the upstairs gallery, the installation activates every surface of the gallery, from floor to wall to ceiling, making use of the gallery’s centuries-old hand-hewn beams and other unique features. The artist’s braided rugs, a nod to historic Maine craft, glow on the floor like pools of light. Strands of colorful soft sculpture, like an oversized beaded necklace, encourage the eye to zip around the room.
The artist fell in love with the Maine coast during a residency at The Tides Institute and later at a residency at Haystack Mountain School of Craft. Anderson is excited to engage with the Midcoast community at her first solo show in the state and looks forward to a residency at Ellis Beauregard Foundation in Rockland in August.
Anderson received a bachelor's degree in art from Colorado College and a master's of fine art from the Fibers Department at Cranbrook Academy of Art. She works using a broad range of media including textiles, ceramics, prints and collage. A former Core Fellow at Penland School of Crafts, she has completed numerous residencies, taught multiple workshops and been a visiting professor at several colleges. She currently bases her studio in Hamtramck, Mich.