Fine Art

Parsonage Show_Eleanor Anderson 1.jpg
Artwork by Eleanor Anderson

SEARSPORT — The Parsonage Gallery, 8 Elm St., launches its latest exhibition, "Circuit-Breakers" by Eleanor Anderson, Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m.

Anderson works across multiple media but is especially known for her exuberant, colorful fiber installations, which invite viewers to share in a process of play, connection and meaning-making. "My practice seeks to alleviate daily doldrums and spiritless ways of living," she said. "I gift these works to the viewer as an optimistic nudge towards joy, connection and a playful awareness of how the larger world could be."

Parsonage Show_Eleanor Anderson 2.jpg