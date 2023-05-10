Fine Art

Working the Sea

A dipnet full of scup, or porgies, rests on the trap boat gunwale as Tony Coccoro repeats the endless task of repairing tears in the weir net.

 Photo by Milson Moore, National Fisherman Collection

SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum’s "Working the Sea" exhibit features photographs from the museum’s National Fisherman and Atlantic Fishermen collections inspired by an upcoming photo book by long-time National Fisherman contributor Michael Crowley. The exhibit runs May 25 through Oct. 15, with a reception Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Fishing is a fundamental and dynamic industry with large-scale drama and ever-changing technologies. It involves grueling work and exposure to the elements, the gaming of natural systems, fierce competition, navigating the tension between prosperity and limitation, and the race to get the product to consumers. The photographs of National Fisherman and its predecessor Atlantic Fisherman have captured these elements of the industry for decades. In his upcoming book, Crowley shares these photographs and their stories.