SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum’s "Working the Sea" exhibit features photographs from the museum’s National Fisherman and Atlantic Fishermen collections inspired by an upcoming photo book by long-time National Fisherman contributor Michael Crowley. The exhibit runs May 25 through Oct. 15, with a reception Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Fishing is a fundamental and dynamic industry with large-scale drama and ever-changing technologies. It involves grueling work and exposure to the elements, the gaming of natural systems, fierce competition, navigating the tension between prosperity and limitation, and the race to get the product to consumers. The photographs of National Fisherman and its predecessor Atlantic Fisherman have captured these elements of the industry for decades. In his upcoming book, Crowley shares these photographs and their stories.
"Working the Sea: America’s Fisheries as Seen Through the Photographs of National Fisherman and Atlantic Fisherman" has been generously sponsored by Diversified Communications.
Penobscot Marine Museum brings Maine’s maritime history to life on a campus of beautiful historic buildings. Exhibits throughout the campus tell unique stories of ship captains and their families, the industries of Penobscot Bay, global maritime trade, and today’s fisheries. In addition to exhibits, Penobscot Marine Museum has more than 300,000 historic photographs, an extensive collection of maritime artifacts and archives, and a maritime history research library. Visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org to learn more.