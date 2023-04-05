Fine Art

Atlantic Puffin_Frisbie-Calder.jpg

"Atlantic Puffin" by Pippin Frisbie-Calder.

BELFAST — From April 14 through August 2023, The National Audubon Society’s Seabird Institute and Waterfall Arts present "Welcome to Egg Rock: 50 Years of Seabird Conservation" by intergenerational (mother-daughter) artists and printmakers Pippin Frisbie-Calder and Terrie Frisbie. With floor-to-ceiling prints and paintings, this immersive, multimedia art installation transports participants to the world’s first restored seabird colony on Eastern Egg Rock in Midcoast Maine. The opening reception is Friday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Waterfall's Clifford Gallery, 256 High St.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Project Puffin, Frisbie-Calder and Frisbie bring to life the inspiring return of Maine’s Atlantic Puffins after nearly disappearing due to hunting, and the challenges they now face with climate change. Surrounded by the sights and sounds of this small, six-acre island, participants are invited to peek into puffin burrows, explore the Egg Rock field station, and take home their very own handmade puffin print.