BELFAST — From April 14 through August 2023, The National Audubon Society’s Seabird Institute and Waterfall Arts present "Welcome to Egg Rock: 50 Years of Seabird Conservation" by intergenerational (mother-daughter) artists and printmakers Pippin Frisbie-Calder and Terrie Frisbie. With floor-to-ceiling prints and paintings, this immersive, multimedia art installation transports participants to the world’s first restored seabird colony on Eastern Egg Rock in Midcoast Maine. The opening reception is Friday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Waterfall's Clifford Gallery, 256 High St.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Project Puffin, Frisbie-Calder and Frisbie bring to life the inspiring return of Maine’s Atlantic Puffins after nearly disappearing due to hunting, and the challenges they now face with climate change. Surrounded by the sights and sounds of this small, six-acre island, participants are invited to peek into puffin burrows, explore the Egg Rock field station, and take home their very own handmade puffin print.
“This is an exhibit of hope, where the actions of a few scientists changed the outcomes of seabirds forever. Art can communicate to people of all ages and backgrounds to understand this powerful story and contemplate their own actions for the future of seabirds," said Frisbie-Calder.
The Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest-warming bodies of water on Earth, and seabirds are struggling to find the fish they rely on for food as a result. This project highlights the triumph of puffins’ return to their historic nesting range on Eastern Egg Rock, as well as the care and collective action needed to ensure their long-term success in the face of climate change.
“At its inception, Waterfall Arts was modeled on the values of appreciation of nature and its ability to restore the spirit, and a commitment to live creatively,” said Amy Tingle, program director for Waterfall Arts. “This philosophy is in perfect alignment with Pippin’s project and the reason why I am so thrilled that Waterfall Arts is the first host location of this powerful, transformative exhibition.”
"The Gulf of Maine is a living laboratory already showing us the effects of climate change — effects that will ultimately be seen throughout the world," said Don Lyons, director of conservation science for Audubon's Seabird Institute. "Pippin's 'Welcome to Egg Rock' showcases a critical conservation message and provides an uplifting opportunity to act now and promote change that benefits seabirds in the Gulf of Maine and beyond."
Today, Audubon’s Seabird Institute continues the legacy of Project Puffin. The program trains young biologists on seven seabird nesting colonies along Maine’s coast each summer. Social attraction and other seabird restoration and conservation techniques developed on these islands have been used to benefit rare and endangered seabirds all over the world. Educational programs for children, families and adults are provided through the Project Puffin Visitor Center in Rockland and the Hog Island Audubon Camp in Bremen.
In September 2022, Waterfall Arts welcomed multidisciplinary artist and environmental activist Frisbie-Calder as its artist-in-residence. During her residency, which focused on humanity's complicated relationship with nature, Frisbie-Calder carved and printed works using Waterfall's printing press. She also led a printmaking workshop and taught a month-long course for students from the Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education. The BCOPE students explored climate change by selecting a locally threatened or extinct species and then designing and carving a linocut print. "Welcome to Egg Rock: 50 Years of Seabird Conservation" is the culmination of Frisbie-Calder’s residency.
All Waterfall Arts exhibitions are free and open to the public. Visit waterfallarts.org for more information.