NORTHPORT — On Friday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m., Bayside Arts presents "Mars and the Muses, The Renaissance Art of Armor" with Tobias Capwell at Bayside Community Hall, 813 Shore Road. The program is free.
The noblemen of Europe used their armor not just to protect, but to project. This riveting talk reveals how the virtuosity of skilled armorers — sculpting iron and steel, gilding and etching — created for their patrons complex messages about identity, status, aristocratic ties, the social order, and even divine power.
International armor expert Dr. Tobias Capwell is the former curator of arms in Glasgow Museums, and in London’s Wallace Collection, one of the great armor collections in the world. He earned his Ph.D. at the University of Leeds in England. In 2011, he was elected a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries.
Capwell grew up in the United States and his interest in chivalric combat was aroused when he visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York at a young age, and was so impressed by an exhibit of a man in full plate armor on horseback that he knew that was what he wanted to be when he grew up.
Capwell has written extensively on arms and armor, and has published several books relating to his specialty. Among them is the authoritative trilogy, "Armour of the English Knight 1400–1450" (2015), "Armour of the English Knight 1450–1500" (2021), and "Armour of the English Knight: Continental Armour in England 1435–1500" (2022).
In 2012, archaeologists discovered the burial place of King Richard III of England (1452–1485), who had been killed at the Battle of Bosworth Field. Capwell was a member of the multidisciplinary academic team that studied the remains. In 2015, he was one of the two mounted men in full armor who escorted the king's coffin to his reburial in Leicester Cathedral.
Not content to merely study and write about his life-long passion, Capwell has enjoyed a parallel career as a jouster, participating in, and regularly winning, jousts in England, Switzerland, the U.S., and New Zealand. He has worked to restore jousting as a competitive sport, not just a reenactment at renaissance fairs.
His television appearances have included "Timewatch: The Greatest Knight" (2008), "The Private Life of a Masterpiece: Caravaggio: The Taking of Christ" (2010,), "Metalworks: The Knight's Tale" (2012, writer and presenter), "Richard III: The New Evidence" (2014, presenter and armour advisor), and "A Stitch in Time" (2018).