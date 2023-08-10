Fine Art

Mars and the muses.jpg

NORTHPORT — On Friday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m., Bayside Arts presents "Mars and the Muses, The Renaissance Art of Armor" with Tobias Capwell at Bayside Community Hall, 813 Shore Road. The program is free.

The noblemen of Europe used their armor not just to protect, but to project. This riveting talk reveals how the virtuosity of skilled armorers — sculpting iron and steel, gilding and etching — created for their patrons complex messages about identity, status, aristocratic ties, the social order, and even divine power.