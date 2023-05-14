Fine Art

Rusticators-on-the-Water.jpg

Penobscot Marine Museum’s Lincolnville wherry Cunner heading out for a day trip.

SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum’s new permanent exhibit, "Rusticators on the Water," features boats from the museum’s extensive collection to tell the story of rusticating culture. An open house for this exhibit is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m.

When rusticators flocked to Maine in the late 19th to mid-20th centuries, they sought a rustic vacation to retreat from their busy city lives. To get on the water, they commissioned locally built small wooden boats: rowboats for exploration, daysailers for picnics, and racing boats for yacht club competitions. This exhibit showcases the Maine-built boats at the heart of the rusticating culture and explores their enduring impact.