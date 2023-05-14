SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum’s new permanent exhibit, "Rusticators on the Water," features boats from the museum’s extensive collection to tell the story of rusticating culture. An open house for this exhibit is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m.
When rusticators flocked to Maine in the late 19th to mid-20th centuries, they sought a rustic vacation to retreat from their busy city lives. To get on the water, they commissioned locally built small wooden boats: rowboats for exploration, daysailers for picnics, and racing boats for yacht club competitions. This exhibit showcases the Maine-built boats at the heart of the rusticating culture and explores their enduring impact.
"Rusticators on the Water" has been generously supported by the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust.
Penobscot Marine Museum is located on Route 1 and brings Maine’s maritime history to life on a campus of beautiful historic buildings. Exhibits throughout the campus tell unique stories of ship captains and their families, the industries of Penobscot Bay, global maritime trade, and today’s fisheries. In addition to exhibits, Penobscot Marine Museum has more than 300,000 historic photographs, an extensive collection of maritime artifacts and archives, and a maritime history research library. Visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org to learn more.