SEARSPORT — The renowned Turkish artist Güler Ates has arrived in Midcoast Maine for her first solo exhibition in the United States, held at The Parsonage Gallery, 8 Elm St. Appropriately, the exhibition is entitled "Passages" and is on view from Aug. 20 through Sept. 18.
Travel and displacement are recurring themes in the work of Ates, who was born in Muş, Eastern Turkey, where she belonged to the oppressed Zazaki-speaking minority. Ates eventually moved to Western Turkey to study in Marmara on the Bosphorus Strait — where the continents and cultures of Europe and Asia meet — before studying at the Royal College of Art in London and becoming Digital Print Tutor at the Royal Academy Schools. She is now based in Reading, outside of London.
Ates has held residencies and exhibited widely around the world from Naples to Porto, Mumbai, Rio de Janeiro, and Okinawa. Her works are in collections including the UK Government Art Collection, the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Royal Academy of Arts, Huis Marseille Museum for Photography, Museum Van Loon in Amsterdam, the Museum of Oriental Art in Turin, and the Museu de Arte do Rio in Brazil.
Ates’ multidisciplinary work includes video, photography, printmaking and performance, through which she explores a constellation of themes, including diasporic experience, the ambiguities of domestic space, and the legacies of colonialism. She is best known for her photographs of mysterious figures in shimmering veils, drifting ambivalently through historic spaces.
Drawing upon her own experiences of displacement, Ates has collaborated extensively with members of immigrant and refugee communities, producing work that explores what it means to try and create new lives, identities and homes in the wake of traumas such as the Syrian Civil War.
"Passages" is curated by Dr. Aaron Rosen, who has written extensively about Ates in books such as "Art & Religion in the 21st Century" and "Brushes with Faith." The exhibition opens Sunday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m.
The exhibition is made possible through the generous sponsorship of DG Art Project (Piyalepaşa Mh. Derviş Gülbaba Sk. No: 2/A, Beyoğlu, İstanbul).