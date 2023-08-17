Fine Art

Güler Ates_Woman in Reggia di Stupinigi (I).jpg

"Woman in Reggia di Stupinigi (I)" by Güler Ates.

SEARSPORT — The renowned Turkish artist Güler Ates has arrived in Midcoast Maine for her first solo exhibition in the United States, held at The Parsonage Gallery, 8 Elm St. Appropriately, the exhibition is entitled "Passages" and is on view from Aug. 20 through Sept. 18.

Travel and displacement are recurring themes in the work of Ates, who was born in Muş, Eastern Turkey, where she belonged to the oppressed Zazaki-speaking minority. Ates eventually moved to Western Turkey to study in Marmara on the Bosphorus Strait — where the continents and cultures of Europe and Asia meet — before studying at the Royal College of Art in London and becoming Digital Print Tutor at the Royal Academy Schools. She is now based in Reading, outside of London.