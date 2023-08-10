Fine Art

BELFAST —  It’s been a smokin’ summer for the Waterfall Arts Glassworks Studio — two sold-out weekend workshops led by celebrity guest glassblowers, Alex Rosenberg in May and Josh Bernbaum later this month, plus an invitation to speak as a member of the Green + Sustainability Panel during the 2023 Glass Art Society’s annual international conference this past June in Detroit.

Waterfall Arts Glassworks Studio instructors Carmi Katsir and Brian Frus visited Detroit at the invitation of the Glass Arts Society (GAS) to speak during this annual conference, which attracts glass enthusiasts from around the world, providing a space to connect, learn and build community through events, demonstration, lectures, exhibitions and panel discussions. Not only is it an honor to be a part of such a rich tradition of glass artistry and to be a hot spot, as it were, for creative strides in the local community, it is also a touching and humbling reminder of Waterfall Arts’ own efforts to highlight environmental responsibility in the arts.