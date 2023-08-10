Brian Frus of Waterfall Arts Glassworks Studio speaks during the Green + Sustainability panel at the Glass Art Society’s annual international conference in Detroit, June 2023, where participants remained well after the discussion to ask questions about sustainable glass blowing techniques.
Brian Frus speaks during the Glass Art Society’s Green + Sustainability Panel discussion.
Photo courtesy of Carmi Katsir
Infographic outlining Waterfall Arts' vegetable oil system for powering glass furnaces.
Courtesy of Carmi Katsir
BELFAST — It’s been a smokin’ summer for the Waterfall Arts Glassworks Studio — two sold-out weekend workshops led by celebrity guest glassblowers, Alex Rosenberg in May and Josh Bernbaum later this month, plus an invitation to speak as a member of the Green + Sustainability Panel during the 2023 Glass Art Society’s annual international conference this past June in Detroit.
Waterfall Arts Glassworks Studio instructors Carmi Katsir and Brian Frus visited Detroit at the invitation of the Glass Arts Society (GAS) to speak during this annual conference, which attracts glass enthusiasts from around the world, providing a space to connect, learn and build community through events, demonstration, lectures, exhibitions and panel discussions. Not only is it an honor to be a part of such a rich tradition of glass artistry and to be a hot spot, as it were, for creative strides in the local community, it is also a touching and humbling reminder of Waterfall Arts’ own efforts to highlight environmental responsibility in the arts.
Frus had this to say of his experience as the Green + Sustainability Panel monitor, which took place June 10, "Waterfall Arts made an impact by presenting operational details about our bio-fuel glass studio. The full room of curious attendees lingered with questions well after the official presentation ended — hopefully our model will encourage other studios to build veggie-oil systems and spread a greener way of glassblowing."
Annie Homola, one of the Waterfall Glassworks students who is on her way to becoming an instructor, also attended the conference. She said, "Brian did a great job! The part that stood out to me was just how eager conference attendees were for this information. The room was full. People stayed until the end, one-and-a-half hours on a Saturday late afternoon, and they even stayed an extra half hour asking questions. They were engaged to the very end and then some. We even met some studio owners who had already called the Waterfall Arts’ office to ask questions about our system. Brian and I ended up blowing glass at their studio and I heard they dropped by recently to say hello."
Waterfall Arts Glassworks is the only full-time, community-based public-access glassblowing studio of its kind in Maine. Founded in 2020, the studio is one of the few in the United States that is powered by electricity and waste vegetable oil rather than fossil fuels. For more information, visit waterfallarts.org.