BELFAST — Waterfall Arts, a hub of artistic expression and cultural connection, announces the unveiling of a three-story public art piece, "Here Is Magic." This event on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. will be a celebration of creativity, community and the transformative power of art. The unveiling ceremony and reception are free and open to the public.

The "Here Is Magic" art installation gracing the Waterfall Arts building is a testament to the organization's unwavering commitment to fostering a sense of wonder and inspiration among all members of the community. This breathtaking mural is not just a decorative addition; it is a profound expression of Waterfall Arts’ mission to connect people with the transformative energy of art, whether they step inside the building or not.

