BELFAST — Waterfall Arts, a hub of artistic expression and cultural connection, announces the unveiling of a three-story public art piece, "Here Is Magic." This event on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. will be a celebration of creativity, community and the transformative power of art. The unveiling ceremony and reception are free and open to the public.
The "Here Is Magic" art installation gracing the Waterfall Arts building is a testament to the organization's unwavering commitment to fostering a sense of wonder and inspiration among all members of the community. This breathtaking mural is not just a decorative addition; it is a profound expression of Waterfall Arts’ mission to connect people with the transformative energy of art, whether they step inside the building or not.
With a theme that pays homage to Waterfall Arts' rich history of artistic collaboration and its deep-rooted understanding of the inherent value of the arts, the mural weaves a narrative that seamlessly links the external facade of the building to the dynamic activities thriving within. The art piece serves as a vibrant bridge, connecting the past, present and future of this creative haven.
What makes "Here Is Magic" truly exceptional is the participation of more than 30 local artists, each contributing their individual reflective narratives on the theme of "home." These unique panels, when joined together, create a mesmerizing tapestry of personal stories that celebrate the essence of Midcoast Maine, highlighting its natural beauty and artistic vitality. This collective creation stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines Waterfall Arts as a nurturing home for artistic expression.
The roster of participating artists extends beyond Belfast and engages the entire Midcoast, including Kirk Linder, Deborah Jellison, Christina Barstow, Allegra Kuhn, Elizabeth Moore, Sally Stanton, Marjorie Arnett, Liz Kalloch, Tara Morin, Victoria Barnes, Willy Reddick, Annadeene Fowler, Sam Maheu, Devon Kelley-Yurdin, Lilah Akin, Abbie Read, Heidi Reader, David Estey, Libby Sipe, Emily Sabino, Karen Jelenfy, MJ Viano Crowe, Nell Parker, Amy Lowry, Ruby Day, Julie Crane, Lesia Sochor, Paul Valentine, Ashley Megquier, Kelly Desrosiers, Barbara Sullivan, Stew Henderson, Peter Walls and Amy Tingle.
Waterfall Arts invites the community to join the celebration of "Here Is Magic." The unveiling ceremony and reception promise an evening of awe-inspiring art, live narratives, and an atmosphere of camaraderie. This event encapsulates the essence of what makes Waterfall Arts a beacon of creativity, inclusivity and artistic brilliance in the heart of Midcoast Maine.
For more information about Waterfall Arts and the "Here Is Magic" unveiling event, visit waterfallarts.org.
Waterfall Arts thanks the following donors and sponsors: the Lesher Family Foundation, Viking Lumber, Charlie Ulmscneider of Belfast CNC, and Stanley Chevrolet.