"Baby Elephant" by Judith Hain.

STOCKTON SPRINGS — On Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m., wildlife photographer and author Judith Hain will speak at Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St., about her book "Other Lives, Sacred Places" and the travels that inspired the book. She will also present images of her stunning wildlife photography.

"Other Lives, Sacred Places" is a fulsome expression of wildlife photographer Hain’s respect for and love of the wild lives of Africa’s savanna elephants and their companions in that landscape. Hain offers her photographs and her story to communicate her deeply held belief that these beautiful beings have rich family lives, exhibit a wide range of emotions and intelligence, and fully deserve to be granted room to roam and safety on this earth. This belief is revealed in stunning images that draw the viewer into their world.