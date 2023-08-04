Yesis has new exhibit at Trove Aug 4, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fine Art "Spring Day, Stonington" by Peter Yesis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEARSPORT — Trove, 36 E. Main St., showcases an exciting new exhibit by Peter Yesis in its gallery. There will be an opening reception Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. All are welcome.Yesis works en plein air and from his home studio in Searsport, painting seascapes, landscapes, wildlife, still lifes, flowers and figuratives, all in a soft, realistic style.Yesis is a member of the Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society, and Plein Air Painters of Maine.The show is on display from Aug. 9 through 26.For more information, visit trovemaine.com and @trove.maine on Instagram. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Art Exhibit Art Show Peter Yesis Searsport Maine Trove Recommended for you Biz Briefs Become a Strand Member! Discounted Met Opera tickets, film tickets and more! Join Us! Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Brighten the day at Bonnie’s Place. We are growing all the time! Live at the Strand! SOGGY PO BOYS – August 12 Maine Made is available in Rockport! We’ve got the gift your looking for… More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists