Fine Art

Spring Day, Stonington_Peter Yesis.JPG

"Spring Day, Stonington" by Peter Yesis.

SEARSPORT — Trove, 36 E. Main St., showcases an exciting new exhibit by Peter Yesis in its gallery. There will be an opening reception Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. All are welcome.

Yesis works en plein air and from his home studio in Searsport, painting seascapes, landscapes, wildlife, still lifes, flowers and figuratives, all in a soft, realistic style.