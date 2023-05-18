Arts & Culture

Petunias

Petunias in a hanging basket.

 Photo by Tom Seymour

Sure, it’s a few weeks before Memorial Day weekend, which is when conventional wisdom dictates that it’s finally safe to plant outside. It’s also commonly understood that it is safe to plant after the May full moon, which occurred on May 5. It was early this year.

We have experienced some cold nights since May 5, but not so cold as to form frost. North of the Midcoast region things were different, but here, we are probably good to go from now on.

Frankfort town columnist

Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author. Tom also writes about happenings and events in Frankfort for The Republican Journal. You can reach Tom at tomgseymour@gmail.com or 338-9746.

