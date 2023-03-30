Arts & Culture

The fourth-generation Honda Pilot is now for sale with a bolder face, larger dimensions and a new off-road capable TrailSport model. After getting shellacked in the marketplace for two solid years due to parts restrictions, computer-chip snafus and an overall shortage of sellable vehicles, Honda seems poised to make significant gains this year.

The interior is updated, the chassis has more width (greater stability) and prices are up — of course. Yet, Honda has brought back a basic eight-passenger LX-trimmed edition, starting at $37,295 which will please shoppers who want the more muscular look of the new Pilot, while embracing its minivan-like functional interior.

